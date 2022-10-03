Who was Verónica Landín in real life?

Gaby Espino was for many years an exclusive talent of Telemundo, says People magazine. Among the telenovelas that the actress has starred in are The Devil Knows More and Santa Diabla.

In the series “El rey, Vicente Fernández” the Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino plays Verónica Landín. She is considered the “eternal rival of the Charro de Huentitán”.

It also has a clothing collection in partnership with the Peace Love World brand.

He has also stood out on social networks, on Instagram he has more than 12 million followers.

In the original series of Caracol Tv, El Rey, Vicente Fernández, Espino plays Verónica Landín, whose character is a presenter of a show program that makes life impossible for the singer.

Landín is a fictional character who seeks recognition and fame. She does anything to get exclusive news.

In the series, she is contacted by the first manager that Vicente Fernández had to do an exclusive interview with the singer and make him look bad.

Landín arranges the interview at her convenience and makes him look like a proud and ungrateful man.

To build the character, the Venezuelan actress researched the programs of the 1960s and 1970s.

The series, which can be seen on Netflix since September 14, is an original from Caracol Televisión (Colombia) and premiered in that country on August 3, 2022. El Rey, Vicente Fernández consists of more than thirty episodes and is set between 1960 and 2010.

Jaime Camil is the actor who personifies Vicente Fernández. Sebastián Dante, Sebastián García, Kaled Acab, Marcela Guirado, Regina Pavón, Rubén Zamora, Camila Rojas, Sofía Garza, Mauricio Pimentel and Enoc Leoño, Marisa Saavedra, among others, also participate.