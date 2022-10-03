Who was Jeffrey Dahmer, the so-called “Milwaukee monster” portrayed in the controversial Netflix series

Drafting

BBC News World

25 minutes

image source, Getty Images Caption, Jeffrey Dahmer has been singled out as one of the darkest serial killers in US history.

In total there were 17 victims. From 1978 to 1991, American Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 17 people in such a cruel and gruesome manner that he was dubbed the Milwaukee cannibal (after the city where he committed most of his crimes).

And while recent US history has been littered with serial killers causing the deaths of hundreds of people, the truth is that the methods Dahmer used – not only to kill his victims but also to get rid of of their bodies – have made it the focus of attention of expert criminalists and the general public.

Dozens of television series, movies and plays have been made about his life and crimes, not counting the texts that have been written, from reports to books with testimonies from his high school classmates.

The last of these products premiered on the Netflix streaming platform, a series of ten chapters exploring Dahmer’s crimes, but also his childhood and part of his adolescence, entitled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story“.

However, its premiere has not been without criticism. To a large degree, because many consider that the narrative of the series does not take into account the perspective of the victims.

“If the show benefited them in any way, it wouldn’t feel so harsh and neglected. It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed,” said Rita Isbell, sister of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer’s victims. .

image source, Netflix Caption, The series stars Evan Peters.

But who was Jeffrey Dahmer and why are his crimes still drawing people’s attention?

A “normal” childhood

One of the issues that most caught the attention of the police authorities and the doctors who treated Dahmer is that, unlike most serial killers, the man did not go through a traumatic childhood of abuse and mistreatment.

He was born in Milwaukee, in the state of Wisconsin, USA, in May 1960.

His father, Lionel Dahmer – who would visit him in prison even after his criminal act became known – was a chemist and his mother, Joyce Annette, worked as a telegraph operator.

According to several biographies, including the one published by the A&E channel, some of his teachers began to notice a change in Jeffrey’s temperament. when he was about 10 years old, and they related it to his father not being home much and his mother being diagnosed with a mental illness.

However, it was in his teens that he began to display some of the behaviors that would mark the years in which he committed the murders.

As shown in the Netflix series, Dahmer was always interested in dissecting dead animals.

Many of them he took from those who perished hit by vehicles on the highways near his home.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Dahmer’s father, Lionel, worked as a chemist.

The woman who was later her father’s partner, Shari Dahmer, told the magazine TIME who knew that Dahmer he used acid to dilute the soft tissues of animals and extract the bones, a practice that he would apply to the bodies of his victims.

According to Dahmer’s own account before the authorities, which was later published in local reports, his parents’ divorce, which occurred when he was about to graduate from high school, further deepened that sense of abandonment that his teachers had seen during his childhood. .

And it is in that period when he commits his first murder: in June 1978 Bush to Steven Hicks, an 18-year-old on his way to a concert near where Dahmer lived.

Dahmer, who was also 18 at the time, found him driving his car on a nearby road and offered to drive Hicks to the concert, but invited him to his house for a drink first.

While there, he hit him twice on the head with a weight that he used to exercise. Dahmer would explain to police many years later that the reason he hit Hicks was because he was anxious to go to the concert and didn’t want to keep him company.

serial killings

With Hicks he also began a macabre ritual with the bodies of his victims: he dismembered them, diluted the parts in acid and then stored the bones that remained after the destruction of the soft parts.

In the case of Hicks, which would be repeated with other victims, Dahmer kept the entire head so that he could contemplate it alone, according to his own statement.

For some nine years no Dahmer crime was heard from again. He went to Ohio University, from where he was expelled after studying only one semester due to his absences and his low academic average.

His father, who has given several interviews about his son, points out that after he was expelled from the university he sent him to the army, but he was also expelled from there for his alcoholism.

In 1981, Dahmer moved with his grandmother to a house outside of Milwaukee. There he had his first sexual encounters with other men, dedicated himself to frequenting gay bars and was unemployed for long periods, in part due to his addiction to drinking.

image source, Getty Images Caption, A coroner’s officer searches for the remains of Steven Hicks under the house Dahmer lived in when he was 18 years old.

In November 1987 he committed his second murder: that of Steven Tuomi, a 25-year-old man. According to the testimony he gave during his trial after he was captured, Dahmer met Tuomi in a bar and convinced him to go to a hotel room with him.

Dahmer points out in his testimony that he does not remember how he killed Tuomi, who woke up the next day with the lifeless body of the young man and his hands full of bruises.

From there he would start a string of murders that followed a similar modus operandi: Dahmer met a young man in a bar, took him home – first to the room in his grandmother’s house, but her grandmother would eventually throw him out of there and the man would end up renting a cheap apartment in downtown Milwaukee – where he drugged his victim and then strangled her.

At first she brought home men whom she seduced in bars, but then he began offering them money to pose nude for him.

In this way Richard Guerrero, James Doxtator, Anthony Sears, Raymond Smith, Edward Smith, Ernest Miller, David Thomas, Curtis Straughter, Errol Lindsey, Konerak Sinthasomphone, Tony Hughes, Oliver Lacy, Matt Turner and Joseph Bradehoft were murdered.

Once the murder was completed, Dahmer dismembered the body and tried to preserve its parts by keeping them in the refrigerator or submerging them in substances such as saline solutions.

These dismemberment and conservation tasks were carried out in the apartment he rented in downtown Milwaukee and, despite constant complaints from neighbors about the smell and strange sounds, for more than five years the authorities failed to discover him.

a survivor

In July 1991, Dahmer convinced Tracy Edwards, a 32-year-old black man, to accompany him to his house to take some photos of him in exchange for $100.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Dahmer was killed by another prisoner while serving his sentence in a US jail.

However, as he recounted at the trial that followed shortly after, Edwards discovered Dahmer’s plansmanaged to escape from the apartment and draw the attention of two policemen, who immediately went to the place.

There, after discovering a couple of photographs of dismembered bodies, Dahmer was arrestedado.

In addition to accepting that he had murdered 11 people in his statement to the police, the Milwaukee authorities found at least four heads of his victims, organs such as a heart and a barrel containing human remains dissolved in acid, among other macabre, in the apartment. findings.

In his testimony, Dahmer admitted that he had committed acts of cannibalism and necrophilia with the bodies of his victims.

After a short trial, Dahmer was found guilty of at least 15 murders and sentenced to the same number of life sentences. He was sent to the Ohio State Prison.

Two years later he died after being hit on the head by another cellmate in the middle of a prison fight.