Who are the Oath Keepers, the group whose members are tried for seditious conspiracy in the US?

A clip of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was shown in front of a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, will go on trial after jury selection begins Tuesday in one of the most high-profile cases stemming from the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. .

Among those being tried is the leader of the group, Stewart Rhodeswho is accused along with four other people of seditious conspiracy, that is, conspiracy to oppose the transfer of presidential power.

All five have pleaded not guilty but face up to 20 years in prison.

The trial in Washington could be the most significant on January 6 to date, given the seriousness of the charges and the potential to answer a key question: how far in advance was the trial planned? storming the capitol from USA?

