While Evelyn and Toni show off their love, Adamari reviews the most difficult moment of her life

Adamari López and Evelyn Beltrán with Toni Costa

October 02, 2022 09:35 a.m.

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

However, this has not prevented the new couple from showing off their love over and over again on social networks while Adamari has to deal with something much more severe.

your hardest moment

Instagram stories of Toni and Adamari

“A month to remember how difficult, but not how impossible, it is to win the battle against cancer,” wrote Adamari, while Evelyn and Toni showed off their love, referring to that delicate episode of health that he went through years ago, which required great way but was able to overcome fortunately.