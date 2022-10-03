Video reveals the moment they discover the fisherman’s trap that put weights in their winning catches

The video taken during the weigh-in shows the weights that were inside the fish and that were removed by the judge (Screengrab / Billy)

Two fishermen were disqualified from a fishing tournament in Cleveland the Friday after the judges will catch them cheating.

Professional angler Jake Runyan and his partner Chase Cominsky their victory revoked when weights and steaks were found stuffed inside his winning pike fish.

Jason Fischer, the director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, began suspect that something was wrong when the five fish he guessed weighed no more than four pounds (1.8 kilograms) each reached a total of 34 pounds (15.3 kilograms) on the scale.

“I just thought it’s not possible”, he told CNN. “I could also hear the crowd mumble, like ‘no way, no way’”.

“I physically felt the fish, could feel hard objects inside the fish”, he detailed.

After inspecting one of the fish, found his stomach hard, something strange. “It’s not like they eat rocks.”

In a video that went viral, you can see the official cut the fish and take out lead weights of its interior, as well as fillets of a smaller fish.

You can hear the people urge judges to “call the police”, while some claim that “They should be in jail”. In the video, Fischer tells the fishermen that leave and tells angry viewers not to touch themwhile the crowd utters insult.

“How many tournaments have you done this sh*t in?” shouts a person, while Fischer begins to cut up the five fish in front of him.. In a dramatic moment, he pulls out golf ball-sized lead weights, one after another, while another witness is heard exclaiming “what the f***!”.

“Do we need to file a police report?” asks another person behind the camera.

Who they were going to be the winners they would take home a prize of US$28,760the director explained to CNN, adding that tournament officials are in contact with local authorities for the alleged fraud.

The media and outreach specialist for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the gathering evidence from friday’s event. “As this is an open investigation, we have no further comment at this time,” Stephanie O’Grady stated.

Continue reading the story

The scandal also affected their previous victories, Fischer criticized them and assured that “they could never go back to fishing” in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament.

Ross Robertson, a professional fisherman, explained that cheating in fishing is more common than most people realize. “You have to consider that in some of these tournaments, ounces can mean tens, or hundreds, of thousands of dollars,” he told the New York Times.

listed dozens of possible ways to cheat and said that in some cases the fishermen fill the fish with iceas it adds weight by being on the scale, but melts afterleaving no evidence.

Although the incident is a “black eye” for sport, he believes that the scandal is a blessing. “Maybe this is what avoid other pitfalls and cause some big changes in the procedures”, he considered.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Authorities undertake to clarify the worst tragedy in Indonesian football