Verstappen congratulated Checo Pérez, but is still upset with Red BullHalftime

the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the outstanding leader of the Formula World Championship, which finished seventh this Sunday in the Singapore Grand Prix, the seventeenth in the championship, expressed at the Marina Bay circuit its “Congratulations to” his partner, the Mexican Sergio Pérezwinner of the race, which he stated had “a sensational performance”.

“The first of all is to congratulate Checo, who has had a sensational performance“, said Verstappen, who turned 25 on Friday and that this Sunday missed his first chance to mathematically settle the championship in Singapore, something that he can now achieve next weekend in Japan, as long as he scores eight points more than the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and six more than his Mexican teammate; that despite receiving a five-second penalty, he retained victory this Sunday.

“We screwed up on Saturday, we put ourselves in this position. This is just a really frustrating weekend. My race did not start well, I had an ‘anti-stall’ (a system that prevents the engine from stalling), so I lost positions at the start“, explained Mad Max, 31 times winner in F1, of which eleven this season, in statements in which he recalled the mistakes they made in qualifying.

“From there, I managed to work my way up to a good position after switching to slicks, but when I wanted to pass Lando (Norris, McLaren’s English) I braked, I hit a big pothole and blocked, going wide“, he explained.

“I had brutal tire wear in that action and I had to go back to the box to put new tires back on.; so I started my career from behind again,” commented the new sporting idol from the Netherlands.

“It’s hard to overtake people on this track, especially when we have all found the ideal temperature for the tires; So I was stuck for quite a while,” he said.

“It was nice to get a few points, but that’s not what we came here for. Now we have to focus on Japan,” Verstappen said this Sunday after finishing seventh in the Singapore Grand Prix.​

