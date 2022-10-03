Unmissable: this is the jewel of the free kick goal that Juanfer Quintero scored with River Plate

It seems that what he did in the middle of the week was not enough for Juan Fernando Quintero, when he scored an Olympic goal in Argentina and now, during the 22nd round of the Professional League, he decided to once again show the best of his repertoire in long-distance shots , affirming that the quality of his punch in his left leg is still intact and if he is lucky with injuries, in future processes of the Colombian National Team, he could contribute his football to the national team.

The exquisite creative midfielder who wore the ’10’ shirt this Sunday night -October 2- paved the way for River Plate’s win against Argentinos Juniors as a visitor, after in the 66th minute of the match it was awarded a free kick foul to his team, about 30 meters from the goal defended by Federico Lanzillota.

The Colombian, as almost always, confident in his punch, took the ball and put it on the mark indicated by the central judge. After the whistle that indicated that he could kick, he did not hesitate for a single moment to hit the post of the goalkeeper of the local team, which was one more spectator the real jewel of Quintero, who nailed his annotation in the farthest corner of the porticoleaving one of the most beautiful goals in world football during the first weekend of October.

Quintero’s superb goal unlocked the game for River Plate, which was in need of points and managed to get three after Lucas Beltrán in the 69th minute and Agustín Palavecino in the 80th completed the win for the ‘cross band’, who already They are sixth in the championship, seven points behind their main rival, Boca Juniors, who are approaching the title in a few dates and in a match-by-match battle with Atlético Tucumán and Racing de Avellaneda.

To complement what was done by the coffee growers in the ‘millionaire’ team, It should be noted that Quintero was not a starter and entered in the 56th minute, that is, it took him just 10 minutes to contribute to his team at the right time. For his part, Miguel Borja was the starter and played the 90 minutes with an outstanding presentation.

Colombians in Boca, pointers

Boca Juniors beat Vélez Sarsfield fairly (1-0) this Sunday, a result that allows the ‘xeneizes’ to jump to first place in the Professional League-2022 of Argentine football five dates from the end of the tournament.

In La Bombonera, Boca had to work hard to break a tough opponent who put him in pressure in several passages, but once again the team led by Hugo Ibarra managed to make the difference in the decisive stretch, this time with a goal from the youthful Gonzalo Morales (78).

The 19-year-old hero of the night entered after 72 minutes and shortly after received inside the area and defined with a low left-footed shot to unleash the party in front of more than 50,000 spectators.

Morales is another of the appearances of a Boca that, between casualties due to injuries and calls, found jewels in the youth academy, to the point that the game ended with 8 players from the lower divisions.

In the final part, after a general uproar, Vélez finished with nine players due to the expulsions of Francisco Ortega and Valentín Gómez (89), while in Boca the one who saw the red card was striker Luis Vázquez (89).

With this victory, the seventh in their last eight games, Boca reached 42 points and was at the top of the championship, taking advantage of the defeat of Atlético Tucumán (41), who suffered an unexpected loss against Patronato.