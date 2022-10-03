This is how the REPECHAGE SCHEDULES remain for October 8 and 9 Halftime

Sports

This is how the REPECHAGE SCHEDULES remain for October 8 and 9

Mexico City /

On Sunday the matches of the eight teams classified at the Repechage of the Opening Tournament 2022and this Monday at noon, Liga MX through a statement released the days and times in which the series will be played for the four tickets to the Quarterfinals.

It should be remembered that America, Monterrey, Santos and Pachuca are the clubs that got their direct passfinishing in the first four places in the general table, so they are waiting to meet their rivals.

2022 Opening Repechage Schedule

  • (5) Tigres vs Necaxa (12) | Saturday, October 8, 7:00 p.m. in the University Stadium of Nuevo León.
  • (6) Toluca vs FC Juarez (11) | Sunday, October 9, 12:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in the State of Mexico.
  • (7) Cruz Azul vs Leon (10) | Saturday, October 8, 9:15 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
  • (8) Puebla vs Guadalajara (9) | Sunday, October 9, 4:30 p.m. at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla.

The winners of these four clashes will access the 2022 Apertura Playoffswhere they will be ranked from best to worst seed to determine the pairings.

That is, as an example, America as leader will be measured against the club that reaches the Quarterfinals being the worst ranked during the regular phase, which can be Puebla (8), Chivas (9), León (10), Juárez (11) or Necaxa (12).

The figures left by the Regular Phase

Repechage Rules

  • A single game is played, with the home court advantage for those teams that are seeded from fifth to eighth places, in this case Tigres (5), Toluca (6), Cruz Azul (7) and Puebla (8).
  • In case of a tie after the 90 regulation minutes they will leave straight to penaltiesno extra time.

Where to watch the matches? TV channels that will transmit them

  • Tigers vs. Necaxa | Transmission: Televisa, TUDN and Afizzionados | Live online: halftime with minute by minute.
  • Toluca vs. Juarez | Transmission: Televisa and TUDN | Live online: halftime with minute by minute.
  • Cruz Azul vs Leon | Transmission: Televisa and TUDN | Live online: halftime with minute by minute.
  • Puebla vs. Chivas | Transmission: TV Azteca | Live online: halftime with minute by minute.

