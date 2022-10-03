This is how the 2022 Apertura playoff will be played

Blue Cross vs. Leon and Puebla vs. Chivas stand out among the playoff matches in the Apertura 2022

They were defined Schedule of playoff of Opening 2022, from which the teams that will advance to the quarter finalsinstance in which they are already America, Monterey, Saints Y Pachucathe first four classified after the regular phase of the contest.

Lion missed the opportunity to play the first phase as a local after giving up the draw against Xolos de Tijuana, a team that could not achieve the miracle in the last duel of the regular phase of the Opening 2022joining the six teams that failed to even qualify for the playoffamong which are Pumas, Querétaro, the two-time champion Atlas, Atlético de San Luis and Mazatlán.

Through its social networks, the MX League He shared with the followers that the playoff matches will be held between Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9. Those in charge of opening the billboard of the playoff It will be Miguel Herrera’s Tigres against Jaime Lozano’s Rayos. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the ‘El Volcán’ court.

Immediately afterwards, at the Azteca Stadium, Cruz Azul and León will play the last game of Saturday. The machine, according to Soccer Power Index of FiveThirtyEight, has a 62% chance of winning the match and qualifying for the Liguilla. It should be noted that of the last five clashes between Cementeros and Esmeraldas, the sky-blue team has won four times.

On Sunday the 9th, Toluca and FC Juárez will face each other at 12:00 at the Nemesio Díez and the Diablos Rojos look slightly favorites over the border team after not losing at home since last August 28. However, the squad led by Hernán Cristante has just signed a good performance against Pumas that could serve as motivation to seek their first classification for the Fiesta Grande.

The last game of playoff It will be Puebla vs. Chivas, meeting scheduled at 4:30 p.m. on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. According to Soccer Power IndexLa Franja is favorite to advance to the Quarterfinals with a 56% chance of beating the Rojiblancos, who closed the regular phase with a 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.

Next, we present how the crosses of the playoff.

Saturday October 8 | 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET)

Stadium: academic

In the history of short tournaments, it will be the first time that Tigres and Necaxa play a direct elimination match, since previously they had not even met in Liguilla or in the Copa MX finals.

Their most recent confrontation occurred on the eleventh day of the Opening 2022duel that was held at the University Stadium, where they divided units with a scoreless tie.

Saturday October 8 | 9:15 p.m. (10:15 p.m. ET)

Stadium: Aztec

The rivalry between both squads in the league goes back to the final of Winter 1997, which was won by the Machine, who dominated the beast in the final phase. In addition to the match for the championship, they have met twice more, both in the quarterfinals, the first was for León in the 2012 Apertura and in the second, in the 2014 Clausura, the Machine won thanks to its better position in the overall table.

During the regular phase they faced each other on the night of September 15 at the Azteca Stadium, in which the Machine won with a score of 2-1 in the Matchday 16 match, but due to the tight schedule it was brought forward to be played during the week.

Sunday October 9 | 12:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. ET)

Stadium: Nemesio Diez

The Opening 2022 It will go down in the history of Juárez, as it is the first time that the border team has managed to advance to the final phase of Liga MX since it achieved its incorporation for the 2019 Apertura, so the duel between Toluca and Bravos will be unprecedented in the instance of direct elimination.

During the regular phase of the contest, they faced each other on matchday six at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, where they divided units after a 1-1 draw with goals scored by Maximiliano Olivera, for the locals, and Jean Meneses, for the visitors.

Sunday October 9 | 4:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET)

Stadium: Cuauhtemoc

Of the four reclassification duels, it is the only one that has had a precedent in the playoffs, which occurred in the Apertura 2021, when they had to go to the penalty shootout at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, after drawing 2-2 during the 90 minutes, where Puebla prevailed.

During the regular phase, Chivas beat Puebla in a match corresponding to Day 14 of the contest, in which the Guadalajarans won 1-0 at Akron with a solitary score by Alexis Vega.

league

1. America – direct to quarterfinals

2. Monterrey – direct to the quarterfinals

3. Santos – direct to the quarterfinals

4. Pachuca – direct to the quarterfinals

General table

1. America – 38 points +21

2. Monterey – 35 points +16

3. Saints – 33 points +17

4. Pachuca – 32 points +13

5. Tigers – 30 points +10

6. Toluca – 27 points +4

7. Cruz Azul – 24 points -8

8. Puebla – 22 points +2

9. Chivas – 22 points +2

10. Leon – 22 points -4

11. FC Juarez – 19 points -1

12. Necaxa – 19 points -7

13. Atletico San Luis – 18 points -8

14. Mazatlan – 17 points -7

15. Tijuana – 17 points -12

16. Cougars – 14 points -10

17. Atlas – 14 points -11

18. Queretaro – 10 points -17