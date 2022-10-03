They unleash lust and sexual debauchery at the Expo SexMex

MEXICO CITY, October 2 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Yesterday was a horny Saturday, of lust, of perversity, of those to grind the mattress and, proof of this, were the dozens of couples from Chilanga who met to give free rein to her debauchery at the Expo SexMex, where by the way, Helena Danaé wore her headdress.

As the afternoon progressed, the stages of the Expo Reforma were saturated with looks full of libido that sought to closely appreciate the Mexican stars of adult cinema and if they were lucky and their pockets allowed, taking a photo of 350 pesos with some of them.

In the distance you could see dozens of cell phones that were raised among the attendees to get the best shot of the erotic shows.

Men, women, young people and couples went through the three floors of this place of lust in search of some show, product or toy that would allow them to live new experiences in the world of sexuality.

Elizabeth Márquez, The Little Mermaid, Paula Ramos, Sol Raven, Patricia Moreno, Haide Unique, Fernanda Muñoz, Yorgelis Carrillo, Sara Blonde, Kourtney Love, Samantha Garmendia and Jessica Sodi made up the cast that SexMex presented at the Expo.

And speaking of women, there are few who attend alone, she is going to enjoy with their partners, however, they do get on with the models, hug them, touch them, play and even have fun with them.

But to the surprise of many, the busiest place is a swinger area, strategically closed to protect the identity of those involved. It is a space where couples meet others and exchange data. People of all ages gathered there.

This Saturday’s couples went to socialize and see ‘exotic’ things, either with their partner or alone, they go with an open mind but with a closed wallet, in these places one might think that people are going to stock up on gels, clothes edible interior, the new gadgets to give pleasure and even furniture made to measure for sexual acrobatics, but no, the stores looked lonely and even a little sad, where people really congregated was in the spaces with half-naked models.