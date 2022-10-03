These were the three husbands of Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe quickly became one of the most famous personalities in recent human history. The actress was the most representative sexual icon of pop culture in the mid-1950s and early 1960s for imposing a fairly marked stereotype of beauty within the international cultural industry.

Sixty years after his death, his death remains one of the most shocking mysteries of the 20th century. Initially, forensic experts ruled suicide due to an overdose of sleeping pills, however, some speculators suggest that she was murdered by the state as a result of the alleged leak of confidential information that she knew, since she surrounded herself with the political elite of the United States. Joined.

Similarly, her childhood was not easy, as she was born into a dysfunctional family in which she was repeatedly sexually abused as a child. She lived most of her childhood in an orphanage and her accumulation of emotions took its toll on her mental health until the day of her death on August 5, 1962.

Some portals claim that she tried to fill those gaps generated in her childhood with barbiturates, sleeping pills, alcohol, but above all, impulsive love, which led her to marry and divorce three times, the first time, when she was just 16 years old. .

Who were their husbands?

Jim Dougherty (1942-1946)

Marilyn Monroe and Jim Dougherty were married on June 19, 1942, in the middle of World War II, when the Hollywood actress was just 16 years old and he was 21. In Norman Mailer’s biography, ‘Marilyn’, it is mentioned that the The wedding took place so that the model would not return to the orphanage, a place where it is said that she suffered constant abuse from her caregivers.

Another anniversary today would be Norma Jeane’s 1st wedding anniversary…sorry #MarilynMonroe with James Dougherty. She was 16 years old! pic.twitter.com/2yzEvawtpv – Between White Dresses (@ White Dresses) June 19, 2017

They lived together for a very short time, because the year they formalized their bond, Dougherty was sent to combat for an extensive season. That made her wife go to work in a factory, where it is speculated that she was recruited to work with the 20th Century Fox network.

At age 20, Monroe filed for divorce and, in 1946, signed a studio contract that presumably required her to be single to apply, according to Sarah Churchwell’s “The Many Lives of Marilyn Monroe.”

Joe DimaJggio (1954-1955)

This was perhaps one of the most mediatic marriages that could have existed in Hollywood: one of the best actresses of all time married to one of the best baseball players in history. Her marriage lasted only 9 months, due to Dimaggio’s constant clashes with Monroe’s fame.

#June #stoneofthemonth #pearl #jewels

On January 14, 1954, a baseball legend and an actress who made everyone fall in love with her beauty and sensuality got married in San Francisco: Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe. pic.twitter.com/QcyZtCU539 — ᒍ💍Yᗩᔕ ᑕOᑎ ᕼIᔕT💍ᖇIᗩ (@Joyasconhistor2) June 14, 2022

Local media reported that the athlete could not stand the success of his beloved’s acting career and, much less, liked that she was a sex symbol so desired by society.

During the filming of the mythical scene of ‘The temptation lives upstairs’ in which the subway grate raises the white skirt, the player got tired of seeing so many men admiring his wife and tried to stop the recording. Arriving at the hotel where they were staying, it is speculated that he beat her up.

Now, this has not been confirmed and they were very close friends during the divorce. Moreover, it is said that after the diva’s death, the baseball player sent her flower arrangements monthly for 30 years.

Arthur Miller (1956-1961)

Tired of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, in 1951 she decided to move to New York at the age of 25. There she met Arthur Miller, an intellectual whom she would marry 5 years later in 1956. Both wanted to have a quiet life together, but infidelities began to knock on the doors of her affair.

🔝 Ana De Armas and Adrien Brody as Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller in “Blonde” (Andrew Dominik, 2022). pic.twitter.com/9HdUFcvuWn – Eva Bold (@Eva_al_desnudo_) July 30, 2022

In 1960, Monroe had an affair with the actor Ives Montand during a filming, however, Miller also did the same with the photographer Inge Morath, so they decided to divorce in 1961.

During their relationship, the interpreter of “Prince and the showgirl” underwent two abortions, which ended up damaging her mental health, so she had to enter a psychiatric hospital to control her disorders.