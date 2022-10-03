These stimulus checks will be delivered in October to millions of residents in the United States

In the first week of October of this year, four North American states will issue stimulus checks to their inhabitants.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation in the June quarter through August decreased. The figures were 9.1%, 8.6% and 8.3% in that order.

Among the states that have proposed to issue stimulus checks to their residents are Colorado, California, Hawaii and Illinois, the objective is clear, they seek to counteract the effects of inflation.

In Colorado last Friday, September 30, many residents began receiving a check for $750.00 USD. However, there is a requirement to have declared the contributions in the first half of 2022. This would be the last aid from the state to its citizens in the year, because money has been being delivered since August.

California and its Tax Board announced that they will begin issuing the monetary support on October 7. The first will be those who have the check called Golden State.

The amount could reach $1050.00 USD per household if more than one person lives together. The money will be directed in the form of a transfer or via postal mail before January 15 of the following year.

doWhen the stimulus check arrives and how it is distributed in the other states?

Single residents who pay taxes in Hawaii and whose salary was below $100,000.00 USD in 2021, will get an additional $300.00 USD. The same will happen with contributing couples whose salaries were less than $200,000.00 USD last year. In the event that a family has 4 members, $1,200.00 USD would be assisted.

On September 9, stipends began with deposits in bank accounts. They will continue until the end of October with the novelty of introducing checks printed on paper.

In Illinois, tax filers who made less than $200,000.00 USD in 2021 will take $50.00 USD. Those who had incomes of less than $40,000.00 USD will receive a grant of $100.00 USD. In that territory, payments are implemented from September 12 and will continue during the month of October.