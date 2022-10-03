The two historic footballers who are shaping up to leave Club América after finishing the Apertura 2022

The Eagles of America They have become the team that has generated the most prominence thanks to the good football that they are generating, as well as the leadership that they tied up after facing the Puebla de Nicolás Larcamóna team that he beat with authority by a score of 1-2, inside the Cuauhtemoc Stadium.

Currently, the frame Ferdinand Ortiz is the main candidate to obtain the title of the Opening Tournament 2022 and it is expected that in addition to the mentality and efforts that the squad has made, one of the greatest strengths will be its players and especially the goalkeeper William Ochoawho by the way has signed several important records related to his goal.

Will there be losses in the Americanist campus?

And precisely, speaking of the squad in general, it is important to mention and emphasize that some rumors have begun to emerge that assure that the Azulcremas could soon lose two pieces of the Nest.

The first and the one that is causing the most commotion is the supposed departure of ‘Paco Memo’, who (according to reports from the Kery News Twitter account) has not reached an agreement with the highest authorities of the club. In fact, it has been commented that the negotiations are not going well either, which could lead to their removal from the feathered group.

The second modification would be headed by Miguel Layun, who despite ending his contract in January of next year, has not been called to renew his bond with America. even, it is said that the high command does not intend to do so either.

At the moment, this data remains speculation because none of the relevant authorities have confirmed these scenarios. The only thing that has been confirmed is that both news are gaining strength and presence on social networks.