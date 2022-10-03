‘The return of the witches 2’ changes a detail that improves Sarah Jessica Parker

29 years ago the return of the witches changed its destiny forever, going from being a box office flop for Disney to a cult classic thanks to the power of ‘home video’. For many millennials – myself included – it is impossible not to remember it fondly and nostalgically after spending Halloween afternoons and nights watching it until they know it by heart. It was another time, one in which Disney was not so afraid of the consequences of political incorrectness (not the world, not our parents, teachers or anyone), and where the cinema did not protect children as it does now from the adult universe.

Now, almost three decades later, the Salem witches are back with a sequel that repeats more of the same, but fortunately shakes up the detail that made it age the worst in this time. Y Sarah Jessica Parker is the one who benefits the most.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in ‘The Witches Return 2,’ exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The return of the witches 2 It is available on Disney + from September 30, landing on the platform a month before Halloween and with a story that, basically, is practically the same. That is to say, the Sanderson sisters return for a day, trying to find a way to break the spell and stay on the earthly plane before dawn returns them to Hell, while facing smart-alecky teenagers who use modernity as a weapon to scare them and fight them. As in the original there are comic moments, musical moments (with Bette Midler bewitching us as always) and the return of the living zombie Billy Butcherson. And don’t be surprised if it catches your attention that it is so identical to the original, the trick is that the same Doug Jones who interprets it again almost 30 years later.

Anne Fletcher (the proposition) directs this sequel that without risking much with its plot manages to satisfy the millennial heart, the one that continues to remember the 1993 film with special affection. I think just seeing Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Kathy (Kathy Najimy) back in action is worth its existence. I admit that despite the mixed reviews it’s getting, I was personally surprised that it entertained me so much. And I think it was thanks to the big change they gave to the project.

If we remember we will remember that the return of the witches it was a strange movie. It was dark in its background theme, testing adult lands from a childish plane by telling the story of three witches hanged for witchcraft, who worshiped Satan and murdered children while the plot was sexualized through the character of Sarah Jessica Parker. Sarah Sanderson always struck me as a kind of too innocent child trapped in an adult body. Just as she played childish moments through her jumpy attitude and her unintelligent comments, suddenly her older sister humiliated her or appeared with seductive gestures or phrases before the male characters. And I think the worst aged scene in the original movie is the one where the three sisters take a bus.

In the sequence, the three believed that the driver was some kind of evil ally who was going to lead them to the children. However, it was played in a bizarre plane for the children’s audience where the man flirted with sexual innuendos, for example, when they told that they want children in relation to their desire to find victims for their sacrifice, but the driver took it from the side of sexualization. “It may take me several tries but I don’t think it will be a problem” he answered them. All this while Sarah looked at him with seductive curiosity. The most shocking thing would come seconds later when, suddenly, he switched to another sequence with Sarah sitting on his lap while they were driving. As if it were a child’s game for her.

The scene was very strange to me when I rewatched the original movie recently. Because we see that witch that they paint us as a kind of girl enjoying the ride while the man has other intentions. But it is a film from another era and, as such, the effective weight of nostalgia became its protective shield, making us remember it more for its best moments than what made it questionable.

The good news is that the sequel has polished this aspect. In addition to softening the evil of the protagonists to focus on the love story between sisters, The return of the witches 2 I was pleasantly surprised by toning down Sarah’s overly sexualized airs and almost stupid innocence to place her in the middle ground. Sarah Jessica Parker is still just as bouncy, innocent and funny, but the traits of unnecessary sexualization have been removed.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in ‘The Witches Return,’ exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The minor witch is still the most innocent, and perhaps I would say foolish of the three, depending on how we want to look at it for being a grown woman after all. But by downplaying the childish reactions that bordered on the ridiculous in 1993 and the sexualization of her character, They make Sarah Jessica Parker shine from a more believable perspective within the fiction of the plot, less controversial than it would have been today and more pleasant to watch..

In this way, the actress shines even more in her character to the point that we have the need to see more of her, that she is even more of a protagonist. It seems clear to me that this was the most necessary change that this sequel required in a world more aware of these issues. Sexualizing a character who played in a childish plane never seemed like a good idea to me, and with the change it seems that Sarah Jessica Parker takes advantage of it to make her character a more believable witch, as innocent and pizpereta as before, but more pleasant to see

