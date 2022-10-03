The Prosecutor’s Office terminates the case against Mexican actor Pablo Lyle. What did his wife testify?

Prosecutors presented the final evidence in the trial against Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, while defense attorneys They called his wife to the stand to describe the fatal encounter with a motorist in an angry confrontation behind the wheel that happened on a Miami street three years ago.

The Mexican influencer Ana Araujo, wife of Lyle

Ana Araujo, a Mexican influencer and actress, testified Friday that she was in an SUV with Lyle and their two children when an enraged man got out of his car, began banging on the driver’s side window and “saying nasty insults.”

“At that moment, I was very scared because I saw that the children were very scared and the man was making a lot of noise,” Araujo, 33, told the jury.

Defense attorneys believe Araujo’s testimony is important as it sets the stage for his version of what happened: that Lyle confronted Jesús Ricardo Hernández and beat him to defend his terrified family. After the punch, Hernandez, 63, who had already returned to his vehicle, fell and hit his head. Four days later, he died in a Miami hospital.

Lyle, 35, who has starred in several Mexican soap operas and a crime drama on Netflix, is charged with involuntary manslaughter. If found guilty, he faces a sentence of 15 years in prison.

Miami, Florida, September 30, 2022 – Prosecution witness Dr. Kenneth D. Hutchins describes an image shown to him by prosecutor Gabriela Alfaro during the trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle in Miami Dade Criminal Court.

Lyle could testify on Monday, although defense attorneys have not announced whether or not he will. In 2019, Lyle took the witness stand when his legal team asked a judge to dismiss the case under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law, but the judge refused. the petition.

The jury is likely to begin deliberating on Tuesday, after defense and prosecutors present their closing arguments.

In a case that has attracted much publicity in both Florida and Mexico, Lyle was arrested in March 2019 after his altercation with Hernandez on a street near Miami International Airport (MIA).

Continue reading the story

The incident occurred when Lyle’s brother-in-law was driving the actor, Araujo, and their two children to the airport to catch a flight to Mexico City. The family was returning home from a vacation in Miami.

Lyle’s brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, accidentally exited on NW 27th Avenue from the Dolphin Expressway. As he was trying to make a U-turn to get back onto the freeway, he cut in front of Hernandez’s car. Both vehicles stopped at the intersection of Northwest 14th Street and 27th Avenue.

Surveillance video that has been widely circulated shows Hernandez getting out of his car, approaching the SUV Delfino was driving and beginning to insult him. The SUV was not stopped, and suddenly began to move in the intersection.

Delfino ran to the car to try to stop it. Lyle also got out to try and stop him. Then, after Hernandez had gotten back into his car, Lyle ran up to him and punched him as he turned around to face him. The SUV kept moving and Hernandez fell to the asphalt. Lyle was later detained by Miami police at the airport.

The Miami-Dade County District Attorney’s Office and several witnesses have said that Lyle was the aggressor. A witness, Maria Rizzo, who was in a nearby car, told jurors on Tuesday that she saw Lyle “going away at high speed.”

“I saw when Mr. Lyle hit Mr. Hernandez,” Rizzo told the jury. “I didn’t see the victim until he hit her. What is certain is that the victim did nothing, but he was hit and fell to the ground.”

Pablo Lyle, left, speaks with attorney Bruce Lehr during his trial in Miami-Dade Criminal Court.

Defense attorney Phil Reizenstein, under cross-examination, pressed Rizzo because he had initially told police that it was the driver — not the passenger — who attacked Hernandez. “When you told the police that, you were wrong,” Reizenstein told him.

The trial was postponed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian, and resumed Friday with testimony from Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Dr. Kenneth Hutchins describing the traumatic brain injury Hernandez suffered when he hit his head against the asphalt.

On Friday, Araujo was the main witness for the defense.

Araujo testified that Hernandez was violently banging on the car window. One of her children hugged her tightly, she said, very scared. After Lyle got out of the SUV, “I heard Mr. Hernandez yelling expletives, behaving very aggressively,” Araujo said during cross-examination by defense attorney Alejandro Sola.

During cross-examination, Araujo insisted that she and Lyle were still married (in a podcast he had said it was his “ex”). Prosecutor Shawn Abuhoff pressed Araujo for alleged discrepancies in his testimony during a deposition. An example of this is that she did not say that Hernandez restrained Delfino, as he later testified on the witness stand.

Araujo also testified that he did not see when Lyle dealt Hernandez the fatal blow.

Translation of Jorge Posada

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Paquita la del Barrio and her unexpected reaction to a doll of Dr. Simi