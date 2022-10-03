The possible rivals of Club América for the 2022 Apertura Playoffs

The Regular Phase of Apertura 2022 ended, and the America club signed its closure with an important victory against The Puebla Strip 1-2 with the annotations of Roger Martinez Y Alvaro Fidalgo in order to define itself as the best offensive, by achieving 38 goals in favor, therefore, the azulcremas are only waiting for their next rival who will come out of the playoffs.

Possible rivals of Club América in the Quarterfinals

By defining themselves as the absolute leaders of the General Table, the America club You will have 10 days of “rest” before your participation in the Quarter finals of the MX League, and will be measured against the most “vulnerable” opponent that emerges from the playoff. In that sense, five campuses are already outlined that could contend with the Eagles, then they could occupy the eighth position.

The reclassification disputes were as follows: Tigres against Necaxa; Toluca against FC Juarez; Blue Cross against León; and Puebla facing Guadalajara, therefore, the possible rivals of the Eagles they are between Necaxa, FC Juárez, León, Puebla, although there could also be National Classic in the Liguilla in the presence of Chivas.

During the activity of America club In this regular campaign of the Apertura 2022 they beat Necaxa (1-2), Puebla (1-2), FC Juárez (2-1), Chivas (2-1), and only lost to Los Panzas Verdes (3-2) .