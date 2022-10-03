The pact that Juan Gabriel made to continue in this world and shakes all his fans

John Gabriel

October 03, 2022 2:31 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Latin America was shocked when, in 2016, it became known that one of the greatest musical idols on the continent had passed away: Juan Gabriel. Tears and tributes came but there was a hole in the hearts of all his fans and followers.

Eight years have passed since the event and there are those who still hope that everything is planned or a joke and that the idol of the masses is still with us. Obviously it has always been taken as a joke but a theory has emerged that would not make it so clear.

More news from Juan Gabriel:

THE HEARTBREAKING SONG THAT REVEALS THE REASONS WHY JUAN GABRIEL TRIED TO TAKE HIS LIFE

PURE KARMA, JUAN GABRIEL WOULD HAVE MADE RAÚL VELASCO BEG AND PRAY AFTER SCANDALS

Everything would be related to one of his songs, which would have a hidden message with someone who only appears in people’s nightmares.

with the devil

Tik Tok responsible for the Juan Gabriel theory

“Come Satan, Beelzebub, give me many people. I will look for you and hear you. Come Satan, Beelzebub, give me a lot of people, give me a lot of people,” would be heard in the song ‘Querida’, played backwards, and would feed the thousands of theories that Juanga is still with us.