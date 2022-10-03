The new Broadway Cinderella is Dominican

A “rebellious” Latina Cinderella will hit the Broadway stage in March 2023 at the hands of legendary British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Webber, who has been on Broadway since 1979, today announced at a brief press conference the premiere date for her new musical “Bad Cinderella,” a contemporary adaptation of the famous fairy tale starring the Dominican actress Linedy Genao.

Preview performances begin February 17 at the Imperial Theatre, one day before Webber’s iconic musical “The Phantom of the Opera” comes down after 35 years, the longest-running show in the history of Broadway.

The 74-year-old composer made a brief appearance on the marquee of the Imperial Theater to announce the dates of the musical and its protagonist, a well-kept secret to this day about this musical, which is advertised on theater advertising posters as “a unconventional fairy tale.

“The premiere will be on March 23, which is the day after my 75th birthday,” said the prolific composer and assured that “I cannot receive a better birthday present than the young woman I am going to present to you, who will be our Cinderella.”

Genao, who was wearing black pants, high-heeled sandals of the same color and a fuchsia short-sleeved blouse, assured Webber that he never thought he would hear an announcement like that – being the protagonist of one of his works – and added: “I have something to tell you : I’m not your Cinderella. I’m your bad Cinderella.”

Then the actress took a can of spray paint and wrote the word “bad” (bad) on the advertising poster of the work that they had in the background.

“Bad Cinderella” is Genao’s big Broadway debut, where his credits include acting as an understudy for the lead in “On Your Feet!” the musical about Gloria and Emilio Estefan. “I did that show with just my high school (acting) experience,” she said.

The actress is living her own fairy tale ever since Webber informed her that she had been chosen for the role. “I started to cry, I almost fainted,” the actress told Efe, although she assured that she felt confident during the auditions.

“It is the honor of my life to be able to represent the Latino community, Dominicans. I never had the experience of seeing myself represented on television. I am very grateful for this opportunity, especially from a god of musical theater,” as Webber commented. .

He pointed out that his character will not be the typical Cinderella of the old fairy tale “who was quiet and obedient. This Cinderella knows who she is, she is rebellious and will not change her way of being for people” and assured that there will be more changes than not wanted to advance.

She also assured that both for her and for her Dominican parents this “is a dream” of which she says she does not know when she will wake up to start rehearsals after Christmas.