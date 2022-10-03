The National Anti-Doping Commission of Costa Rica talks about the sanction against Henry Figueroa and whether the player can appeal

2022-10-03

The Coordinator of the National Anti-Doping Commission of Costa Rica, Juan Carlos Baldizonhas ruled on the harsh sanction imposed by the FIFA to Honduran HenryFigueroa, who in December 2019 refused to submit to a doping test.

Henry Figueroa was sanctioned worldwide with a four-year suspension from all football-related activities from June 22, 2022 to June 22, 2024, as announced by the FIFA.

Baldizón gave an interview to the Tico portal, “The Tile”and fully explained why they decided to appeal the decision where Henry Figueroa He had been acquitted in the first instance on October 5, 2021.

“What we do as a national anti-doping organization is to open the investigation procedure of an anti-doping violation. In the first instance he was acquitted, what I did was I appealed the decision and that appeal was heard by a second instance and effectively resolved, as it says FIFAon September 23, when he notified us of the final resolution of the National Court of Doping Appeals”, he began by saying Juan Carlos Baldizon.

And he continued: “What they did is that they revoked the acquittal and heard the case again, they made a new analysis, a new assessment of the evidence and they considered that the athlete actually incurred the two faults that we had been accusing.”

About the offenses you committed HenryFigueroa, the coordinator of the Anti-Doping Commission said: “He violates the World Anti-Doping Code, rule 2.3 by failing to comply with the obligation to give the sample, that is, the refusal, to give the sample to an accredited anti-doping control officer and the other was manipulation of information at the time of providing the sample”.

He also added: “He gave fraudulent information (death of his mother); The court analyzed the case again and saw that the information was indeed fraudulent and imposed the sanction for the two infractions.”