The Mexican streets terrorized with the mafia vehicle of Lupillo Rivera

The Mexican singer, who used to be Belinda’s partner, walks through the streets aboard a car that stands out for its mafia overtones. He walks into the note and finds out which one he is.

October 03, 2022 11:41 a.m.

Lupillo Rivera He is a well-known musician in Mexico and in the United States, where he is from. He started his career as a producer, but what he was most passionate about was singing, that’s why he decided to switch sides in the studio. It was not bad for him since he was nominated 3 times for the awards grammys and was an award winner in 2010 with his song “your slave and master”.

With a discography full of hits over the years and with some appearances in soap operas, the life of the musician from 50 years It was full of hits that kept it on everyone’s lips. In addition, he knew how to be Belinda’s partner (she even had her face tattooed) which helped to increase her popularity. That is why it is not surprising that he has earned enough money to have this car.

The car in question is a polaris slingshot, the same one that boxer Caín Velásquez drives. With a Prostar engine from 2.0 liter equipped with 4 cylindersthis off-road vehicle has a horsepower of 178cv. Taking into account its low weight of 700 kg, this car is capable of reaching 200 km/h.

The company, which was born as a Subaru sub-brand, is a specialist in these peculiar vehicles. In its beginnings it was dedicated to the manufacture of snow vehicles and UTVs, that is why you can see features of these vehicles in its most current models.

What stands out the most is its extravagant design, which is why at Tork we decided to name this Polaris after the car “more gangsta” by Lupillo Rivera. Priced at $30,000something that undoubtedly the musician can afford, this car is worthy of praise.

