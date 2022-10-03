The high price that Henry Figueroa will pay for refusing to go to the doping test

La Ceiba, Honduras.

It seemed that the nightmare had been left behind, but it has not been. Honduran soccer player Henry Figueroa was punished by FIFA for a positive doping test. Through a letter, the highest body in world football communicated its final decision on the case of the now Vida de La Ceiba defender. “The request to extend the decision issued by the National Court of Appeal against doping on September 23, 2022 is granted so that it has effects throughout the world,” says the first part of the letter. “The player Henry Alberto Figueroa Alonzo is sanctioned worldwide with a four-year suspension from all football-related activities from June 22, 2022 to June 22, 2024,” added FIFA in its official statement, same that made him come to the Vida club. It must be remembered that this scandal began in December 2019, when Henry was required by the Costa Rican Anti-Doping Commission after a league game between Alajuelense and Herediano. The Honduran evaded taking the test and used the death of a close relative as an excuse, so he was replaced by another player.

In the Fifa document, issued on September 23, 2022, it mentions that Figueroa evaded the doping test to which he had been subjected when he played with Alajuelense from Costa Rica and therefore Fifa decided to close the case as a positive. The former Honduran national team player, who is 29 years old, will not be able to play again until June 2024, since the sanction is effective immediately. The Vida board will not sit idly by and will do everything necessary to defend Henry Figueroa and seek to at least reduce the sanction. WHAT HAPPENED? To better understand why Henry Figueroa has been sanctioned again after being acquitted on October 5, 2021, it is important to make it clear that there is a National Doping Court in Costa Rica, which is an administrative body that judges at first instance. This was the body that acquitted Henry Figueroa in the first instance. Likewise, there is the National Court of Doping Appeals in Costa Rica, which is an administrative body that judges in the second instance and it was this that found the Honduran guilty, as explained by Astor Henríquez, a former Honduran soccer player, lawyer and expert in sports law. It was also this Court of Appeals that asked Fifa to extend the sanction worldwide, something that in the end ended up being accepted.