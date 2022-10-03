The high price that Henry Figueroa will pay for refusing to go to the doping test
La Ceiba, Honduras.
It seemed that the nightmare had been left behind, but it has not been. Honduran soccer player Henry Figueroa was punished by FIFA for a positive doping test.
Through a letter, the highest body in world football communicated its final decision on the case of the now Vida de La Ceiba defender.
“The request to extend the decision issued by the National Court of Appeal against doping on September 23, 2022 is granted so that it has effects throughout the world,” says the first part of the letter.
“The player Henry Alberto Figueroa Alonzo is sanctioned worldwide with a four-year suspension from all football-related activities from June 22, 2022 to June 22, 2024,” added FIFA in its official statement, same that made him come to the Vida club.
It must be remembered that this scandal began in December 2019, when Henry was required by the Costa Rican Anti-Doping Commission after a league game between Alajuelense and Herediano. The Honduran evaded taking the test and used the death of a close relative as an excuse, so he was replaced by another player.
In the Fifa document, issued on September 23, 2022, it mentions that Figueroa evaded the doping test to which he had been subjected when he played with Alajuelense from Costa Rica and therefore Fifa decided to close the case as a positive.
The former Honduran national team player, who is 29 years old, will not be able to play again until June 2024, since the sanction is effective immediately.
The Vida board will not sit idly by and will do everything necessary to defend Henry Figueroa and seek to at least reduce the sanction.
WHAT HAPPENED?
To better understand why Henry Figueroa has been sanctioned again after being acquitted on October 5, 2021, it is important to make it clear that there is a National Doping Court in Costa Rica, which is an administrative body that judges at first instance. This was the body that acquitted Henry Figueroa in the first instance.
Likewise, there is the National Court of Doping Appeals in Costa Rica, which is an administrative body that judges in the second instance and it was this that found the Honduran guilty, as explained by Astor Henríquez, a former Honduran soccer player, lawyer and expert in sports law.
It was also this Court of Appeals that asked Fifa to extend the sanction worldwide, something that in the end ended up being accepted.
CHRONOLOGY OF HENRY FIGUEROA’S CALVARY
1. Henry Figueroa evaded an anti-doping test in a league match between Herediano and Alajuelense in December 2019. He was required by the Costa Rican Anti-Doping Commission.
two. Henry Figueroa, before taking the test, pretended that he received a call indicating the death of his grandmother, so he was replaced by another player.
3. The defenseman arrived in Honduras in January 2020 and in that same month he suffered an alleged attack on his car in which several individuals attacked him with shots at his armored car. Fortunately for him, he was not injured.
Four. On January 20, 2020, Marathón announced the signing of the defender for the Closing tournament, while the resolution of the lawsuit from the Costa Rican Anti-Doping Commission was coming out.
5. In March 2020, Marathón faced Olimpia, and Henry Figueroa was sent off; In addition, Óscar Moncada, referee of that match, inserted in the minutes an attack by Henry in which he threw the ball in his face.
6. The Honduran Soccer Disciplinary Commission decided to punish Henry Figueroa with six months without being able to play with Marathón.
7. On October 5, 2021, the National Doping Court of Costa Rica made the decision to acquit Henry Figueroa.
“The Court, after analyzing and assessing the evidence jointly and harmoniously, applying the rules of healthy criticism, concludes that it is appropriate to issue an acquittal in favor of the athlete Henry Adalberto Figueroa Alonzo,” the statement said. official.
8. On January 28, 2022, Vida announces the signing of Honduran defender Henry Figueroa, who signed for four tournaments. He had to wait to play, because the six-month punishment in Honduras for his assault on Óscar Moncada was still in force.
9. April 30, 2022 was the official date on which Henry Figueroa returned to action in Vida’s win over Real España at the Excelsior stadium in Puerto Cortés.
10. It was on October 1, 2022 when Fifa decided to close the anti-doping test case as positive. Henry Figueroa will not be able to play until 2024.
“It is sanctioned worldwide with a four-year suspension from all football-related activity from June 22, 2022 to June 22, 2024.”