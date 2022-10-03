The Dog Bermúdez invited Martinoli and Luis García for his farewellMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

If we didn’t hear it live from two of those involved, we wouldn’t believe it. Christian Martinoli and Luis García were invited by Enrique “Perro” Bermúdez to be part of your goodbye tour as a commentator on TUDNalthough the good intentions remained only in that, according to the testimony of the emblematic duo of Ajusco.

On Doctor Garcia’s YouTube channel, Martinoli Curi affirmed that Perro Bermúdez wanted to add them to his farewell on Televisa, but for obvious reasons the talks never progressed; what’s more, she ended up in a chat “between friends”, since Martinoli, Garcia, and Bermudez de la Serna They have a friendly relationship.

“You see that Peláez is going to be on the Dog’s farewell tour,” said both characters in the video recorded prior to the friendly matches that El Tri played in California against Colombia and Peru last September, to give rise to the Bermúdez’s invitation to narrate together for the only occasion before the one from Televisa retires.

“We came on the plane with Perro Bermúdez, is our friend and we love him very much, we gave him kisses and hugs. He came up to us and he told us he wanted us for his farewell at TUDN; Well, more to this guy (Martinoli) than to me, but since we are married, he told us about the invitation for both of us,” García Postigo said.

“It is that Azteca is not going to leave them,” said the Dog according to Martinoli, who imitated the unmistakable voice of the historic sports microphone. “The same, why didn’t you invite us to the farewell?” The Argentine-born replied, with the answer: “It is that they are not going to let them narrate with me, but they know from the heart that they are invited by me”.

How many World Cups has Perro Bermúdez narrated?

The Perro Bermúdez announced that Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup as narratora story that began uninterruptedly from Argentina 78, through Spain 82, Mexico 86, Italy 90, United States 94, France 98, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Even TUDN announced that it will do a casting to look for new rapporteurs who can serve as successors to the mythical Enrique Bermudez de la Sernawho will be present in some phases of this recruitment.