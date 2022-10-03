The chilling confession that Erika Buenfil made and that shook everyone

Erika Buenfil

October 03, 2022 2:26 p.m.

Erika Buenfil is the queen of TikTok, but it would seem that she is also the queen of the other world; since she recently confessed that she sees things that are not normal for everyone, and can even cause terror; or she laugh if you don’t believe in paranormal phenomena.

It is that she participated in the program “Divine nets” and there she confessed that she has a gift that not everyone would like to have and that she has had to work on it, because she was also afraid of what she saw: “I see them and I had to work on it because it gave fear. An example, an uncle dies and I was making the entrance of a soap opera, the uncle was in Monterrey, I talk on the phone and I lock myself in the dressing room, then I see my uncle standing up and I tell him: ‘You already died’ because I was in very serious hospital. I talk to my mom and tell her: ‘Is he dead yet?’ and she tells me: ‘You’re a bitch’ ”, she detailed.

And to finish off, even her son has the same “gift”: “My Nicolás also feels them and if they smell bad they are not good and if they smell good they can come surrounded by angels” explained the actress. She that she also confessed that she has had to get used to living with a ghost.

Erika learned to live with that gift

And it is that in his house he would have a tenant that nobody else wants: “I see them and I already ignore them. Things happen to me like I was talking with my manager and he tells me: ‘I just saw Nicolás’ and I say: ‘No, Nicolás is at school’, but he is a boy who lives in the house, so ignore him . My manager leaves, I go to the kitchen and it is typical that you leave the bag, I walk and throw the chair, Nicolás and I run it and it returns, “said the Marisol actress.