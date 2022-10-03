The car that made Paul Stanley from “Kiss” filthy richer

Paul Stanley, an icon of rock music in the famous band “Kiss” with Gene Simmons, paralyzed social networks with a sale that increased his profits. Keep reading…

Paul Stanley, one of the most impressive voices of the American band “Kiss”, continues to create a sensation in his audience with Gene Simmonsicons that set trends in rock music around the world and continue to do so to this day, causing a furor among their fans.

It is worth remembering his concert tour through Latin America called: “The End of the Road World Tour”where they shared all their successes that were positioned internationally on topics such as: “Black Diamond”, “Rock and Roll All Night”, “Detroit Rock City” among many others leaving a mark during 50 years of experience.

Now, each of its members He has a special fondness for cars.especially those that are located in the line of the american sports cars and classics as is the case with Paul Stanley, a great speed lover who has his luxury automotive repertoire.

However, a few months ago he sold one of his favorite carsthe extraordinary Chevrolet Corvette 3LT personalized which auctioned in Las Vegas, United Statesa decision he made in order for another fan to enjoy the fascinating model behind the wheel, with the added value of accompany the delivery with his autographed guitar.

The impressive convertible, It offers a V8 engine with acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 295km/h.providing speed, safety, performance and sports-class performance to travel comfortably in two luxury seats made with high-quality material and incomparable image.

Undoubtedly, the special addition of Paul Stanley delivering his musical instrument with the signature of his own handwriting, it is an incredible motivator that is not lost sight of and added a significant amount to the star’s bank account that exceeds 200 thousand dollars.

