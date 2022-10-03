Svante Pääbo, Nobel Prize in Medicine: “Neanderthals were alive only 40,000 years ago and knew our ancestors”

Svante Pääbo grew up in a simple house in Stockholm and as a child read all about extinct civilizations. Even after a big rainstorm that disturbed the ground around the city, he begged his mother to take him to those places to look for ancient artifacts: he found several pieces of prehistoric pottery with which he decorated his room. His fascination with the past grew during adolescence, when he visited the Egyptian pyramids of Giza. “I longed to be an archaeologist. I loved ancient Egypt, but when I started studying at Uppsala University I realized that my ideas were very romantic. It was not about discovering pyramids and mummies; everything was focused on ancient languages ​​and progress was very slow. So I ended up studying medicine and completed a doctorate in molecular biology,” Pääbo tells Trends.

That twist was not a mere whim. Its roots lie in the family history of this 63-year-old expert in evolutionary genetics, who would end up becoming world famous for deciphering the secrets of the Neanderthals and who has just won the prestigious 2018 Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research. researcher was Karin Pääbo, a chemist from Estonia who came to Sweden as a refugee and joined the laboratory of the renowned biochemist Sune Bergström. He had a wife and a son, but he had an affair with Karin. From that relationship Svante was born. The researcher, who died in 2007, never married and Svante’s father limited himself to taking him for a walk every Saturday in the woods or places where he would not be recognized: in his house, the version was that he was working.

Little Pääbo did not mind this illegitimate child routine. Although he insisted that Bergström tell his family the truth, he never did and in 1982 Svante had to watch the ceremony in which his father received the Nobel Prize for Medicine on television. In fact, the official son of Bergström, with whom Pääbo gets along quite well today, only found out about the existence of his half-brother after the death of the researcher, in 2004. “My father remained distant until his death -says Svante- . We met regularly, but we discussed work, not personal things. He was pleased that I had become a successful teacher. He took an interest in my life, but we were not close.”

Pääbo, who today works at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, devoted himself to the biological sciences, but never forgot his obsession with Egypt: “So as a side project or as a hobby, I started extracting DNA from mummies”. His first steps were taken in the early 1980s, but he kept them a secret because his teacher had ordered him to focus on the immune system of living humans. “I decided to artificially mummify the liver of a calf by placing it in a laboratory oven heated to 50 °C,” writes Päabo in his book Neanderthal man: In search of the lost genomes. Then he took out the already hard, dry and blackened liver and managed to extract DNA. This supported his belief that it was possible to fathom the history of man by analyzing the genes of his ancestors rather than the morphology of his bones or tools. Finally, Pääbo analyzed several Egyptian mummies until he isolated a segment of DNA from a 2,400-year-old boy, news that became the cover of the magazine Nature in 1985.

Pääbo became the founder of the so-called archaeogenetics. “The study of ancient DNA can elucidate our genetic history. Of course that is only one aspect and in some cases it may not be the most interesting. For example, I think that when it comes to ancient Egypt or classical Greece, the cultural history is what we are most interested in. But in the case of the more distant past, only the study of genomes and ancient DNA can decipher the way in which our ancestors and Neanderthals interacted when they met, “he says.

Family members

The first Neanderthal fossil was found in 1856 in a cave north of Bonn, an area known to the Germans as the Neander Valley and where there is now a museum. The hominin lineage originally diverged from humans about 500,000 years ago, and fossils show that over time they developed larger skulls, shorter legs, and more robust bodies that enabled them to withstand the Eurasian cold. Not only did they bury their dead, but 65,000 years ago they made the oldest paintings of this type found to date in a Spanish cave in Cantabria. However, about 40 thousand years ago they became extinct after the encounter with the Homo sapiens which came from Africa and quickly became established thanks to advantages such as its alliance with the first domesticated dogs, which helped them hunt much more efficiently than the Neanderthals. Pääbo decided to look for signs of this clash of cultures.

– Is the study of mummies and Neanderthals your attempt to decipher what shaped modern man?

– Underlying my interest in Neanderthals is the question of what separates us from them in genetic and biological terms. Modern humans, and not Neanderthals or other extinct hominins, have grown from a few hundred thousand individuals to billions who spread across the globe, developing a rapidly changing culture and technology. What made all this possible? Perhaps the answer will one day be discovered by comparing the genomes of modern people with those of Neanderthals.

– Why do these hominids continue to generate so much interest?

– In evolutionary terms, they are the closest relatives of modern humans. So if we want to define ourselves from a biological or genetic perspective, we have to compare ourselves to them. They were alive only 40,000 years ago and knew the ancestors of today’s people, so an interesting question is what happened when we saw each other face to face. In fact, genomes have revealed that we interbred and had babies together, so if your genetic roots are outside of Africa, then you carry with you some of the Neanderthal heritage.

That information comes from Päabo’s most famous research. In 2006 he and his group at Max Planck announced that they would sequence a complete Neanderthal genome, a project that in 2007 led him to appear on the list of the 100 most influential people in the world published by the magazine Time. Two years later, the project was finished, and its results shocked the world: Comparing that genome with that of humans revealed that most Europeans and Asians carry nearly 2 percent Neanderthal genes. In contrast, the people of Africa do not have this trait. In other words, says Pääbo, the Neanderthals never completely disappeared.

“Many studies have shown that some of the genetic variants that come from them have helped modern humans adapt to certain pathogens and other environmental factors they faced when leaving Africa. Other genes have no function and some predispose modern people to diseases,” he says. Thanks to the studies of Pääbo and other scientists, it is now known that some Neanderthal genes seem to influence an increased risk of arthritis, type 2 diabetes and schizophrenia, while others cause some people to be taller or more resistant to some bacteria and viruses.

“We also created a catalog of genetic changes that occurred in modern humans after we originally split from Neanderthals and that occur in almost all modern people. That list encompasses nearly 30,000 changes. Among those changes are some that seem to influence in the way our brains develop and function,” says Pääbo.

the future of the past

Pääbo, who usually wears shorts and Hawaiian shirts, has his office decorated with a life-size model of a Neanderthal skeleton. But perhaps the greatest evidence of his fame is in the cafeteria of the Max Planck Institute, where a photo of him hangs with singer Christina Aguilera during the Breakthrough award ceremony, created by Mark Zuckerberg -founder of Facebook- to distinguish the great researchers. “When I look back, I realize that it has all been a great adventure,” confesses Pääbo.

That odyssey led him to make another discovery that was equally or more impressive than the Neanderthal genome. In 2010, he and his team sequenced DNA from a small finger bone found in Denisova Cave in Siberia. The 41,000-year-old fossil proved not to belong to a Neanderthal, but to an entirely new species named Denisovans. No one knows what they looked like, but it is known that they also interbred with humans: Nearly 0.2 percent of the genome of North and South Native Americans derives from Denisovans.

– What else is known about them today?

– They probably lived throughout Asia, since they contributed DNA to the people who live in that area. Furthermore, nearly 5 percent of the genome in Oceanian populations like that of Papua New Guinea comes from them. Perhaps someone in the future will be able to find other hitherto unknown groups from DNA analysis of ancient bones, especially in Asia.

For now, the scientist enjoys the collateral effects of his fame. Since it was announced that many humans have Neanderthal genes, Pääbo has received dozens of letters from people claiming to be pure descendants of that group. Almost all of them were men. The only women who wrote to him basically accused their husbands of being Neanderthals.