Svante Pääbo: a Nobel Prize for Medicine that passes from father to son – Health

The Nobel Prize for Medicine, the Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo, andHe is the son of a winner of that award 40 years ago, a rarity in the world of Nobels. A father who only saw anecdotally since Svante Pääbo was born in April 1955 in Stockholm, the son of an extramarital relationship with the Swedish biochemist Sune Bergström (Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1982).

(Keep reading: Svante Pääbo: we explain his work on the genetics of species)

His mother is an Estonian chemist, Karin Pääbo. In addition to her research on Neanderthal man, Svante Pääbo have revealed the existence of another archaic hominid, different and unknown to date, Denisova man, who lived in Siberia and about whom many things are unknown, in particular its expiration date.

When he was young Pääbo thought of dedicating himself to Egyptology, after a trip with his mother to that country. But he ended up studying Medicine, like his father, at Uppsala University (north of Stockholm). “I was born under a secret about my origin, the son of Sune Bergstrom’s extramarital relationship,” explains the scientist in his book “Neanderthal: in search of the lost genomes” (2014).

(Also: Scientific initiative will expand genetic studies of Alzheimer’s)

mummies first

He studies biochemistry and then returns to his teenage passion: mummies. It is this constancy that led him to announce discoveries that stunned the international scientific community and the general public. “Would it be possible to study ancient DNA sequences and thus understand how ancient Egyptians are linked to those of today?” he wrote in his book.

“These are fascinating questions, and I was not the first to ask them,” he added. Thanks to his knowledge of biochemistry, he manages to isolate DNA fragments from human or animal mummies. In 1985 he manages to identify the genetic traces of the mummy of a child who died 2,400 years ago.

(You may be interested: This is the genetic basis of the most serious covid in older people)

Then he goes back in time, studying the remains of a Neanderthal during his time at the University of Munich, in the mid-1990s. In 1996, with his team, he identifies the first fragment of mitochondrial DNA (transmitted by the mother) of that lineage extinct from a bone fragment from 40,000 years ago.

The prestigious Max Planck Institute in Leipzig called him and Põõbo founded a paleogenetic research center. In 2010 he achieved “the almost impossible task” of fully sequencing the Neanderthal genome, highlights the Nobel committee statement.

father’s investigations

Svante Pääbo also shows that there was a transfer of approximately 2% of the genes between those extinct hominids such as Neanderthals and the current Homo sapiens.

Modern human beings (in Europe and Asia) carry in their genes traces of those Neanderthal DNA. “The genetic differences between Homo sapiens and those close relatives, now extinct, were unknown until Põõbo managed to identify them,” explained the Nobel committee.

(Also read: Can genes determine what we eat? This is what science says)

In 2008, thanks to a bone fragment from a little finger discovered in the Denisova cave in Siberia, which contained a very well preserved DNA, Svante Põõbo and his colleagues at Max-Planck identified a new species of hominid, the “man of Denisova”. Pääbo had to be hospitalized in the late 2000s due to a pulmonary embolism.

When investigating his own health problem, he discovers that his father investigated heparin in 1943, an anticoagulant that saved his life, as he explains in his 2014 book. Svante Pääbo is married to another scientist at the Max Planc Institute, Linda Vigilant. The couple has two children.

More health news

-All people with blue eyes have a common ancestor

-Study reveals the keys to the genetic origin of schizophrenia