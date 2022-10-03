Subway surfing, deadly game in NY

New York. Surfing on the roof of subway cars while on the move has become a dangerous trend that is spreading faster and faster among young people in the Big Apple. According to the latest reports from the city, since the beginning of 2022 almost 70 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 -560% more than in 2021- have lost their lives practicing this dangerous “game”. Because that’s what it means to them, a fun “that puts the full adrenaline And it’s more exciting than normal life.” This is what Canadian Chase OT tells EL UNIVERSAL, a young man in his early 20s who prefers to hide his identity to prevent the police from identifying him. “Also because I don’t want my friends and family to worry about what I do,” he adds.

chase he started surfing the trains two years ago. Although he recognizes that it is very dangerous and encourages young people not to follow in his footsteps, he also assures that nothing gives him the adrenaline that he gets from “subway surfing”. That is why when he travels he always carries the camera on top of him, to film images of the city from another angle, on top of the train. “The first time I think it was in Madrid; then I have also surfed the trains of Paris, kyiv, Toronto and the last one in New York”, he recalls.

Precisely in this last city the alarms have gone off after a young man was left unconscious on the wagon on June 23 after hitting his head strongly while practicing this dangerous game.

According to a statement from the New York Police Department, The 15-year-old victim received a severe blow to the head while riding on the roof of a moving train. The paramedics lowered the boy from the car unconscious and with a profusely bleeding wound.

It happened around 6:00 p.m., when most adolescents between the ages of 15 and 16 leave school and return home. The police emergency telephone number received a call that someone had suffered an accident on the 7 train, at the station located at the height of the 111 station and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, in the neighborhood of Queens.

The victim was immediately transported to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition. The police are still investigating what happened, but believe that the victim hit something while he was on the roof of the car and that is what caused him severe head trauma.

It is not the only case, at the end of August another young man of the same age lost his arm on the route of the R train in Queens, at 10:25 am. He was trying to climb onto the roof of a boxcar when he slipped and fell onto the tracks. The same train that was trying to “surf” hit him. The victim’s life was saved, but it was necessary to amputate his arm “from the elbow down,” hospital sources said.

“The worst part is when you’re on top of the train and you realize something is blocking your way. A tunnel, for example; that is why it is important to have a quick exit, which is usually the space between the two cars”, explains Chase OT In his videos you can see how when entering one of the stations he and his friends quickly duck to avoid hitting the ceiling. “Sometimes we take stupid risks,” he acknowledges. “That is why when you have not studied the train route before to know what you are going to find, it is good to have a quick exit, in case there is something unforeseen”. Asked if he always studies the route he will take, he replies: “Yes, most of the time, 9 out of 10.”

A “reckless and extremely dangerous” act, describes Pat Warren, Director of Safety and Security for the New York City Subway Service (MTA). “As well as inconsiderate, as it causes significant delays for other New Yorkers and distress for family and friends.”

Metro users interviewed by this newspaper agree that almost everyone knows about the practice and that it is “extremely dangerous.” Some know about it because they have been told about it, and others because they have seen or felt it in the first person. “Suddenly I felt some blows on the roof of the car and I got scared,” he said.to Eulalia Martinez, user of line 7, one of the most used to surf the wagons because part of its route is outdoors. “When we got to the stop, the driver gave a kind of shout and told the boys to get off. We were stopped for like 20 minutes”, he adds. “It’s reckless, I don’t understand it,” laments Mateo Darte, who takes the subway every day to go to work.

Surfing the subway cars has become very popular in recent years. There are experts who suggest that it could be due to a video game called “Surfway Surfers”. The game begins when your characters are painting graffiti in a subway station and are suddenly discovered by an inspector. They escape by surfing the corridors and roofs of the cars.

Whatever the cause that motivates this trend, the authorities are really concerned about the increase in cases they have seen in recent years, especially since the beginning of the pandemic, when the lack of passengers caused this practice to spread even more. To put the current situation in figures: in 2019, the MTA reported that there were 461 such incidents, an increase of 15% over the previous year. In the first 5 months of 2022 alone, 449 accidents involving people traveling on the roof of the carriage or outside the trains have been reported. According to the MTA, the figure could be even higher because these incidents often go unreported.

This week the president of the New York City Transit he asked “parents to teach their children not to do that.”

Can families prevent youngsters from playing this risky game? Why does a teenager seek adrenaline, putting his life at risk? “Not all young people develop adrenaline addiction and not all adrenaline addiction is bad; everything always requires a balance. Yes, they are events that are seen in adolescence, but it is not the norm; many of the young people can take control of this addiction, depending on the care and integration at home”, explains the psychologist Maria Isabel Limardo, who also explains that what is failing is precisely “the family. When a young person presents evidence of traumatic or adverse childhood events from conception to age 16, this family plays a very important role in the mental-emotional-physical future of the adolescent”.

The doctor also offers tools to help overcome the excess production of adrenaline that some minors may develop. For example, exercise, yoga, self-hypnosis, deep breathing, or meditation. “The goal is to use up all the excess energy and get your body to relax. If you can’t relax and fall asleep normally at night, you are still very excited. You have to reduce his level of arousal, from being stuck in a hyper-aroused mode at full throttle to a more relaxed normal functioning state.”

The responsibility does not only lie with the family; In this sense, the school also plays a very important role and many times the educational centers are not even aware of it. “Ironically, the school is often the first to offer him this adrenaline junkie ‘drug’. At some point, most students put off an assignment until the last minute, at which point, the dread, the embarrassment of not finishing it triggers a rush of adrenaline, driving them to finish it, and it can feel good to be pumped up. When, thanks to grade inflation, they get a good grade, the school has taught them that using adrenaline to get things done is okay.”

The policeman He also finds another culprit behind this practice, and it is social networks. They assure that the fact of uploading the videos to the network encourages other young people to practice this reckless game, that is why they have asked the public to avoid recording them and uploading them to the platforms. Instead, they suggest that subway users report these situations to avoid more accidents and unnecessary deaths.

It also doesn’t help many that the fine for these offenses is so low. On its website, the MTA indicates that the economic penalty for “moving in an unauthorized manner between subway cars is 75 dollars (1,516 Mexican pesos)”. An amount that many consider little dissuasive and ask to toughen the punishments.