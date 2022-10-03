STORIES OF LIFE – Behind the country brand there are young people who shine

The country brand has shaped the history of professional life of Hamlet Alexis Almonte Roque. This economist who graduated with honors, today raises the name of the Dominican Republic as a regional supervisor in the Northeast of the United States for a local firm with international reach.

His dedication to what he does not only makes his relatives proud. Those who know about his management and his story of overcoming know that behind his success there are many pages to the left, and many studies that support it. Hemlet did a master’s degree in Service and Innovation Leadership, at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), university located in Rochester, New York. Like little, he graduated with the highest index: 4.0. This was in the year 2012.

The most curious thing about the case of this 34-year-old is that he does not want to be one of the few who has this professional scope. “I would like the group of Dominicans behind what we now seek to be broader, which is to make our nation a country brand.” Of course, he knows that, although there are many who are on the way to achieving it, there are others who do not even dare to try.

Being aware of this is what leads him to exhort young people to use their time wisely and that their decisions be made with conscience and wisdom. “In the ‘Information Age’ in which we find ourselves today, it is very easy to let ourselves be distracted by situations that in the end do nothing for our personal and professional growth. But that same Era, we can use it to achieve our goal and thus contribute to our growth and, therefore, to the development of the country, no matter where and what we do.” He expresses his confidence that, like him, others can make the leap.

What difficulties have you faced, and how have you managed to stay on the job in such a competitive world? To this question, Hamlet has a good answer. “The greatest difficulties inherent to the position are related to the large territorial extension over which I am responsible. The job requires constant travel outside of New York, where I currently reside. This makes me spend a lot of time away from home. However, the satisfaction of seeing our brand in non-traditional cities for the Dominican community such as Chicago (Illinois), Milwaukee (Wisconsin), or Cleveland (Ohio), among many others, make all these efforts worthwhile.” He says it and at the same time admits that in life you have to make sacrifices to achieve your goals.

Because you know that achieving success is worth the effort, you have a strategy that works for you. “Being very organized when making work plans, maintaining constant communication with strategic contacts within the firms involved, and having the support of an excellent work team in our International Market offices in Santo Domingo, make our work is more effective and results-oriented.” In conclusion, he believes in teamwork.

Yes, being organized has had an effect. That is why he understands that: “setting clear goals and maintaining a balance that allows us to enjoy the journey, we create the foundations for a truly full and happy life. Our actions today are what shape our selves of tomorrow.” He cites it by way of advice on regional supervisor in the Northeast of the United States of Industrias Banilejas, a company that, in August 2021, signed a distribution agreement with Goya, the main distributor of ethnic foods in the United States, to distribute Café Santo Domingo in the 23 states that make up the Northeast Division. This strengthens the country brand.

It is thanks to consistent work that, in the midst of a difficult year for trade due to the generalized rise in inflation and the contraction of consumption, they have been able to maintain the momentum of the firm, and thereby contribute to making the company more solid every day. Country Brand. By making this comment, the son of journalists Alexis Almonte and Siddy Roque shows his satisfaction.

“The biggest sacrifice is being in another country without your family”

Certifications in Global Leadership, Organizational Leadership and Community Workgranted by the Institute of Leadership and Community Services of the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), have served as a shoe for Hamlet Alexis Almonte Roque to carry out a job of such magnitude as the one he carries out in the United States to promote the country brand.

For this young Dominican who succeeds outside his homeland, leadership is important because it allows you to work as a team, lead a staff and let yourself go at the same time. Knowing this ‘tripod of success’ in what he does is what has allowed him to obtain the best results.

“In labor terms, I can tell you that, with the product that I represent, we have expanded our distribution to more than 2,600 points of sale throughout the region, positioning ourselves as one of the Dominican brands with the greatest exposure in the United States.” By offering this information, it is obvious that he is proud that a little piece of the country is being welcomed in other territories.

Hamlet feels part of this position, more than as the person in charge of the area, as a Dominican who contributes to the development of the country brand. Talking about him makes it clear:

“We have managed to introduce our product in important supermarket chains such as Market Basket and Stop & Shop, and we are in negotiations to continue expanding in other important corporate chains in the region.” This excites him.

Joint effort for culture and tourism

Not only Hamlet makes indecipherable efforts to raise the name of the Dominican Republic. He is accompanied by a large team of people who work without hours and without excuses so that in the United States they take a sip of joy in the warm style of the Dominicans. “We have been present in a significant number of activities in favor of the Dominican diaspora, giving our support as a country brand to institutions that ensure the well-being of our people abroad, such as the Dominican Consulate in New York and the Dominican Embassy in Washington. We have also collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism in activities that promote our country as a first-class tourist destination, and we have been present at events in our community such as the Great Dominican Parade in the Bronx and the Dominican Day Parade in Manhattan.”

Additionally, one of the main achievements that the young man highlights that has been obtained this year, is the realization of more than 450 coffee tastings in various supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, “an opportunity that has given us served to consolidate the positioning of the brand in the international market and to confirm how much our product is liked, not only by Dominicans, but also by people of various nationalities who express their satisfaction when trying it”. This part encourages him to continue and, although it is not very expressive, touching on this topic reveals how happy it makes him to be Dominican and to work to contribute to his development.

What do you aspire to in the future?

“I have always believed that obtaining new knowledge is a constant that never stops and that enriches us personally and intellectually. Among my medium-term goals is completing a master’s degree in Business Administration, which will allow me to refine my knowledge of Business Management and reinforce my strategic planning skills in a global market like today’s.” With this quote, he leaves no doubt that his goal is to continue raising the name of his country.

With regard to labor, he hopes to continue making efforts so that every day the product he represents outside the country has a better position and with it, the Dominican Republic becomes a benchmark in terms of country branding. He wants the Dominican expression outside the territory to be more diverse every day. The position assumed by the young man who wants to continue being an example for his sister Austrid, a psychology term student, is admirable.

To be able to measure up in a position of such responsibility, the young man has had to separate himself from his family, here in the country. “What has helped me is that we maintain good communication and that we visit each other whenever the opportunity presents itself.” Having the support of his parents, above all, with the maternal love that allows everything, is what pushes him to continue standing up for the Dominican Republic.