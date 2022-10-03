Santa Rosa, Juticalpa and San Juan sealed their tickets to the Round of 16 of the Liga de Ascenso in Honduras
In the absence of specifying a match on the seventh day, the Liga de Ascenso de Honduras met four teams classified for the round of 16.
Lone, Santa Rosa, Juticalpa and San Juan sealed their ticket and dream of the 2022 Apertura championship.
Lone managed to defeat Parrillas One by the slightest difference with a solitary goal from Edwin “Sharawy” Álvarez. With this victory, the team led by Miguel Mariano continue with a perfect campaign. They have 6 wins, 1 draw and remain undefeated with 19 units in first place in group C.
Juticalpa (Group D2) knew that if they added the three points on this day, they would qualify for the second round and that’s how it was. “Los Canecheros” thrashed Red Star 4-0.
The other two that got access to the next round are Santa Rosa (Group A2) and San Juan (Group B). The former defeated San José Clash 1-0 and the latter won a visit to Pumas 1-2.
ALL THE RESULTS OF THE PROMOTION LEAGUE
Juticalpa 4 – 0 Red Star
Lone FC 1 -0 Grids One
Real Youth 3 – 1 Lion of the West
San Rafael 2 – 2 Gymnastic
Buena Ventura 0 – 3 Broncos
Pumas 1 – 2 San Juan
Choloma 3 – 2 Villanueva
Social Sun 1 – 0 Alvarado FC
Atlético Junior 2 – 1 Green Gold
Santa Rosa 1 – 0 San Jose Clash
Yoro FC 2 – 2 Boca Juniors
Affi Academia 0 – 0 Genesis
Arsenal Sao 1 – 1 Meluca
Independiente vs Platense (Wednesday, October 5 -9 PM-)