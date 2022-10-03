Santa Rosa, Juticalpa and San Juan sealed their tickets to the Round of 16 of the Liga de Ascenso in Honduras

2022-10-02

In the absence of specifying a match on the seventh day, the Liga de Ascenso de Honduras met four teams classified for the round of 16.

Lone, Santa Rosa, Juticalpa and San Juan sealed their ticket and dream of the 2022 Apertura championship.

Lone managed to defeat Parrillas One by the slightest difference with a solitary goal from Edwin “Sharawy” Álvarez. With this victory, the team led by Miguel Mariano continue with a perfect campaign. They have 6 wins, 1 draw and remain undefeated with 19 units in first place in group C.

Juticalpa (Group D2) knew that if they added the three points on this day, they would qualify for the second round and that’s how it was. “Los Canecheros” thrashed Red Star 4-0.

The other two that got access to the next round are Santa Rosa (Group A2) and San Juan (Group B). The former defeated San José Clash 1-0 and the latter won a visit to Pumas 1-2.

ALL THE RESULTS OF THE PROMOTION LEAGUE

Juticalpa 4 – 0 Red Star

Lone FC 1 -0 Grids One

Real Youth 3 – 1 Lion of the West

San Rafael 2 – 2 Gymnastic

Buena Ventura 0 – 3 Broncos

Pumas 1 – 2 San Juan

Choloma 3 – 2 Villanueva

Social Sun 1 – 0 Alvarado FC

Atlético Junior 2 – 1 Green Gold

Santa Rosa 1 – 0 San Jose Clash

Yoro FC 2 – 2 Boca Juniors

Affi Academia 0 – 0 Genesis

Arsenal Sao 1 – 1 Meluca

Independiente vs Platense (Wednesday, October 5 -9 PM-)