Roy Keane: “Manchester United is disrespecting Cristiano”

LCristiano Ronaldo’s substitution in Manchester United’s tough defeat against Manchester City is leaving consequences. The ‘citizens’ played a great game in which they scored six goals against a weak defensive back of the ‘Red Devils’. But the news, beyond the defeat, was on the bench, since Cristiano Ronaldo did not play a single minute, despite the heavy defeat. Now Manchester United need a win in Thursday’s game against Omonia in the Uefa Europa League to alleviate the crisis they are going through.

Ten Hag’s decision that the Portuguese star not play a minute has been widely criticized and Manchester United legend Roy Keane gave his opinion on the Sky Sports microphone. “Manchester United should have let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in the summer. you are disrespecting him. If you look at his goal record, he has as much chance as any other player to put the ball in the back of the net. He is one of the best players of all time and if he is sitting week after week on the Manchester United bench it is not good. We know that you will not use Ronaldo and this matter will only get uglier. “They should have let him go when the opportunity came. He had options, I know for sure, and holding on to him so he sits on the bench I think is ridiculous for a player of his stature,” confessed the former player.

Cristiano and his departure from United

The criticism also came from the renowned English presenter and journalist, Piers Morgan: “Imagine sitting Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in Manchester United’s most important game this season, using five changes while they beat him and then saying it was out of respect? Ten Hag is an arrogant and deluded jerk. How he treats Ronaldo is shameful,” he wrote on his Twitter account.