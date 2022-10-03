reveal the first two players discarded from Tata Martino for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The soccer players who did not play a single minute in the preparation matches of the Mexican team against Peru and Colombia are being targeted.

Both preparation matches that the Mexican team played on the FIFA Date in September against Peru and Colombia revealed to those who would behe first players who would be discarded by the technical director Gerardo el daddy Martino from the final list of 26 players for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Beyond the victory against Peru at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena and the defeat suffered against Colombia at the Levi’s stadium in Santa Clarathree soccer players who did not participate for a single minute were revealed, a situation that makes them the first three candidates to be eliminated from the list of 31 players that Gerardo the daddy Martino filed for those two games.

In the Futvox Direct Shot podcast, Gustavo Mendoza, Fox Sports journalistconcluded that “We already have the first brushes of El Tri: Johan Vásquez, Fernando el Baby Beltran and Jesus Angulo They did not play a minute in the two games of the Mexican team in what was the farewell to the American continent, before his departure to Spain and then to Qatar”.

Gustavo Mendoza put those three names for the consideration of his partner Alejandro Blanco who differed in one of the footballers: “Because they did not play any minute would be the sign that they are not going to go. Of those that you mention in particular, It seems to me that (Fernando) Beltrán will not be there and it seems to me that (Jesús) Angulo will not be there. I think Johan Vásquez is going.”

Alexander White argued that although Johan Vásquez did not play with the Mexican team against Peru and Colombiayes, it is from the group of players that make up the usual calls of the technical director Gerard the daddy Martino.