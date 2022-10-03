Piqué makes fun of Shakira: he would have said that he feels young with Clara Chía – International Soccer – Sports
The player’s environment would have revealed the feeling of the Catalan defender with his new partner.
October 03, 2022, 10:56 AM
Weeks go by and The separation of soccer player Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira does not disappear from the world’s entertainment portals.
This Monday, according to the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, it was learned that some workers from Piqué’s main company, the firm Kosmos, had resigned as a kind of collective protest.
Under this internal rupture in the player’s environment, a close friend who cites the magazine ‘Caras’ would have deepened the controversy.
“They leak that Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira with Clara Chía Martí: “I feel younger“, titles the medium in its allusive note.
‘I feel younger’
According to the note of the renowned media, “a source close to Gerard who himself assures that “he felt young again”flaunting the age difference between his current and his ex (Shakira).”
Although the portal does not identify its alleged source, the fans list the behavior that Piqué has had after the announcement of the divorce.
In the opinion of Shakira’s followers, it has not been good for the player to appear in public with his new girlfriend.
Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, super happy and in love, riding a skateboard through the streets of Paris. I really love the unique complicity they have between them, not caring at all about cheap gossip, just living their love story 💘👫🇫🇷🛹💞 pic.twitter.com/XEVEFKCSLM
— 🐱♥Daniela Aguirre♥🐬 (@DaniAguirre_) September 28, 2022
