Piqué makes fun of Shakira: he would have said that he feels young with Clara Chía – International Soccer – Sports

Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation after several rumorsThe Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer of FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué announced their separation on Saturday, ending a sentimental history of more than a decade that made them one of the most famous couples in the world of entertainment.

Piqué and Shakira - I congratulate you

The player’s environment would have revealed the feeling of the Catalan defender with his new partner.

Weeks go by and The separation of soccer player Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira does not disappear from the world’s entertainment portals.

This Monday, according to the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, it was learned that some workers from Piqué’s main company, the firm Kosmos, had resigned as a kind of collective protest.

Under this internal rupture in the player’s environment, a close friend who cites the magazine ‘Caras’ would have deepened the controversy.

“They leak that Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira with Clara Chía Martí: “I feel younger“, titles the medium in its allusive note.

(You can read: Piqué, ‘not everything is perfect’: they reveal the first problem he lives with his girlfriend).

‘I feel younger’

Shakira and Pique

Both celebrities had a relationship of 12 years and two children.

Photo:

Instagram: @shakira / @3gerardpique

According to the note of the renowned media, “a source close to Gerard who himself assures that “he felt young again”flaunting the age difference between his current and his ex (Shakira).”

Although the portal does not identify its alleged source, the fans list the behavior that Piqué has had after the announcement of the divorce.

In the opinion of Shakira’s followers, it has not been good for the player to appear in public with his new girlfriend.

More sports news

SPORTS

