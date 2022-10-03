Outstanding former Cuban pitcher left Cuba for the United States – SwingComplete

By Gian Franco Gil

The former pitcher of the Sancti Spíritus teams, Angel Penaleft the country in the last few hours, according to various sources reported to Cuban baseball reporter Francys Romero.

The information published on the social media accounts of the Antillean journalist clarify that the right-hander of the Sancti Spiritus roosters “is heading for the United States via Central America”, joining other players such as David Mena, Misael Villa or Ciro Silvino Licea himself. (also a retired pitcher like Peña), who decided to opt for the difficult migratory route before remaining in their country

During his time in the National Series, in which he debuted at just 16 years old in the last century (1995-1996), he achieved 132 successes and 101 failures, after 23 seasons appearing on the mounds of the stadiums in Cuba.

In his long career, Peña added four seasons with 10 or more wins and in total reached the figure of 1,027 batters retired by way of strikes, with the 1999-2000 contest being the most productive, managing to record up to 85 strikeouts in 128.2 innings. performance.

A Yayabero newspaper publication “The Escambray” in 2013 he revealed that Angel Peña became the fourth pitcher from that province to reach the aforementioned strikeout mark. Yovani Aragón (1926), Roberto Ramos (1151) and Maels Rodríguez (1148) made up the select group before his entry.