Olancho FC comes back from Vida with two great goals and climbs in the table of the 2022 Apertura Tournament

Olancho, Honduras.

Olancho FC knew how to respond in time and with two great goals in a span of seven minutes, they came from behind (2-1) against the Vida Reds at the end of the seventh day of the 2022 Apertura Tournament of the Honduran National League, at the Juan Ramon Breve Vargas. Los Colts came from behind, Henry Gómez and Mario Martínez made the somersault in the second half after starting losing due to Juan Ramón Mejía’s score in the first half. Mejía struck fear into the Pamperos’ body in the 10th minute. The Honduran striker headed in a great cross from Cristian Sacaza, which overflowed to the left in a very good play, to beat Argentine goalkeeper Matías Quintero. It is just the second shout of JR so far in the contest.

OLANCHANA COMEBACK In the complementary part, the Olancho team came out with a different face, more animated, contrary to Vida, who fell asleep and not having their defense leader, Henry Figueroa -suspended by FIFA-, took its toll. Olancho FC had seven magical minutes at the start of the second half. Henry Gómez put the transitory tie 1-1 in minute 47 with a tremendous shot to sign a great goal. The midfielder received the ball of feet from Carlos Ovidio Lanza on the edge of the area and unleashed a right hand that entered the corner of the goal defended by Roberto ‘Pipo’ López.

Shortly after, in the 54th minute, Reinieri Mayorquín recovered the ball in the center of the field, opened to the left for Mario Martínez, who advanced, made the wall with Henry Gómez, who left it on a plate, and with his left foot he sent it to save the ‘7’ pampero for 2-1. Vida was very close to leveling the scoreboard through the recently entered Marvin Bernárdez in the 59th minute. Ángel Oseguera fell asleep, he did not see that ‘La Flecha’ came from behind at full speed to connect the low center and Matías Quintero saved his team. The Colts of Olancho thus added their fourth victory of the championship to climb to sixth place with 14 points, tied with Victoria. Vida, despite the defeat, remains third with 20 units.