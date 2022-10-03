Octagón’s pretext for not betting a mask, according to Fuerza GuerreraMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

The rivalry of Octagón and Fuerza Guerrera It is one of the most famous in the history of wrestling that never reached the bet of the masksbut what not everyone knows is the tremendous pique between the rude and the Son of the Saintof whom he did not express himself very well in an interview recently granted.

Warrior Force assured that El Santo is the “Pellejitos de Plata”a man who is afraid to bet his historic mask and who, little by little, has “avoided” the strongest and most experienced fighters of the national pancracy.

“The Son of the Saint gave me his word that one day he and I are going to lock ourselves in a gym, without an audience and without money involved, that whoever walks out will be the winner. I proposed it to him, he shook my hand in public and he just doesn’t dare. It’s nothing more than El Pellejitos de Plata“he told the channel The Fight Blog.

“El Santito is already well mistreated, brings new kids, apparently from rivals who are not going to do anything to him. He no longer wants to fight with people like El Hijo del Solitario, with LA Park, with Wagner or with me because he knows we’re going to drag him“, he added.

‘The Son of the Saint charges 150 thousand pesos per fight’

In an act of indiscretion that “worth” him because of the great rivalry he feels, Fuerza Guerrera revealed how much the Silver Masked man charges for each presentation what he does today, protected by his status as a legend and by everything his father, Don Rodolfo Guzmán Huerta, built.

“I take advantage of this space to tell the promoters how much they want to see me fight against that man. If you want to hire me to fight with El Santo, They have to pay me the 100 thousand or 150 thousand pesos that El Hijo del Santo chargesmeet the same demands that the man makes and that they pay me in advance as he demands”.

Why did Octagón and Fuerza Guerrera never do a mask fight?

As we already mentioned, these two gladiators have been involved in a rivalry for decades that deserves a fight of unknowns, however, Fuerza Guerrera reveals the supposed pretext that Octagón puts every time this possibility is mentioned.

“Octagón has always hidden, he asks for a lot of money for his maskunpayable figures that serve to hide behind ‘Yes, I want to bet it, but they don’t pay me what I ask’. If that mask fight against Octagón or against El Hijo del Santo has not taken place, it is not because of me, “he said.