Noelia shows off her sexy lace bodysuit, under her dressing gown

Noelia reveals the flirtatious lace body, under her robe | Instagram

Being a celebrity in romantic music and prominent businesswoman, Noelia has now added another quality, because now she has become an influencer in social networkswho by the way loves to pamper his fans, as in his video where he appears in a robe and a lace bodysuit white.

The beautiful star, model, actress, singer, businesswoman and playmate has become an expert in the art of coquetry, it is something that comes naturally to her, something for which her fandom thanks her, due to the content that usually share in their accounts.

In this particular video she seemed to be going in slow motion, as well as posing in modeling she could do quite well since she does it with grace and elegance.

While Noelia She goes to the balcony of her room on a beautiful starry night, each step she takes is a sigh for her fans, as she outlines her silhouette with the folds of the fabric, highlighting each of the curves that make up her delicate body.

Noelia shows off her charms on any platform | Instagram noeliaofficial



In the video that she shared on Instagram, you can see little by little how she opens the silk robe with white lace appliqués at the bottom; once she reached the door frame that leads to her terrace, she ends up peeling the fabric off her skin.

Continuing in slow motion, the fabric of her robe, which by the way is somewhat short, falls below her shoulders gently caressing this part of her body, then she takes a small turn to show off the front of the design she is wearing.

Once you are in front of the door frame in a perfect position to appreciate its sweetness, Noelia he shows off the garment and the straps he wears with such grace, it is simply a whole set of emotions that his fans could have in just a few seconds.

I want to be yours completely, I want to get out of myself, I want to be yours tonight,” Noelia commented.

These phrases belong to the lyrics of his song “yours complete“, released in 2000, belongs to the album Golpeando Fuerte, without a doubt it was perfect to adorn this flirty video, which was published 12 hours ago on his official account with more than 3 million followers.