Néstor Cortés rewrote the history of New York – SwingComplete

Aliet Arzola Lima

For many it will sound too pretentious if we say that the Cuban Nestor Cortes Jr. He has managed to rewrite the history of the Yankees’ starters, but his 2022 season leaves no room for doubt. The left-hander from Surgidero de Batabanó has become a fundamental piece of the New York rotation, with impressive numbers that no pitcher in the franchise had achieved for more than a century.

If we use a single word to describe the southpaw contest it would be “dominant”. Cortes, rookie sensation Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves) and Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels) are the only ones with more than one 12-strikeout game and no runs allowed in 2022. Additionally, the Yankees’ shooter leads the Seniors – along with Cristian Javier (Astros) and Michael Kopech (White Sox) – with five games in which he has completed at least five innings with a hit on his account.

This last mark represents a milestone in the history of the Bronx Bombers, as no other pitcher in the franchise had achieved more than three games of these characteristics (at least five innings with one hit allowed). In fact, the only Yankees shooters with three such duels in a single season were David Cone (1999), Scott Sanderson (1991) and Hank Borowy (1942).

But far from isolated or punctual performances, Cortés has been a very consistent hammer throughout the year. After his brilliant start this Saturday against the Orioles (7.1 innings without runs, 12 strikeouts and only one hit on his account), the left-hander reached a dozen wins in the campaign, with 163 rivals retired by way of strikes and an average of 6.1 hits allowed per nine innings, the lowest among all qualified American League starters.

As if that were not enough, his ERA has remained at 2.44 and his WHIP at 0.922 with 158.1 innings of work, figures that far exceed his personal records and that no other Yankees shooter had achieved in more than a century. If we go to the record books, the only franchise pitcher with those numbers was Russ Ford way back in 1910, when another ball was being played.

But in the Bola Viva Era (since 1920), no one on the New York staff had put up numbers as exceptional as Cortés’s. In fact, in this span, only 21 MLB pitchers had posted seasons with ERAs and WHIPs below 2.45 and 0.93, respectively, with at least 155 innings.

The first to achieve it was Slim Jones (Philadelphia Stars) during the Negro Leagues campaign in 1934, when he won the Triple Crown, and after him, real monsters did it:

* Three times: Sandy Koufax, Pedro Martinez and Clayton Kershaw.

* Twice: Juan Marichal, Greg Maddux and Justin Verlander

* Once: Luis Tiant, Dave McNally, Denny McLain, Bob Gibson, Catfish Hunter, Don Sutton, Roger Nelson, Mike Scott, Félix Hernández, Zack Greinke, Jake Arrieta, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, Jacob deGrom and Néstor Cortés.

After this performance, it is not surprising that the Yankees have Cortés as one of their main cards for the upcoming postseason.