Nacho’s mansion, coach of ‘La voz senior’, in Venezuela – Entertainment – ​​Culture

Nacho does not forget his country. Despite the fact that he lives between the United States and Colombia, where he is one of the jurors of ‘La voz senior’, he still has a large house in Venezuela, in Maracay, Aragua state.

Miguel Ignacio Mendoza Donatti, known as Nacho, he became famous for his duet with Chino and songs like ‘I’m falling in love’, ‘Niña bonita’ and ‘You walk in my head’, among others.

​His house has a name and is called Agua Santa, and at the entrance there is a giant N that alludes to its name. It has green areas, swimming pool, park with games for children and parking.

It is on two floors, with a balcony and a great view, as well as a large dining room.

Nacho is one of the most beloved jurors of ‘La Voz Senior’, where he has made friends with several of the contestants.