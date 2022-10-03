Nacho’s mansion, coach of ‘La voz senior’, in Venezuela – Entertainment – Culture
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Nacho is also a jury for ‘La voz kids’
Snail Television
Nacho is also a jury for ‘La voz kids’
The luxurious home is located in Maracay, in the state of Aragua.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 02, 2022, 02:18 PM
Nacho does not forget his country. Despite the fact that he lives between the United States and Colombia, where he is one of the jurors of ‘La voz senior’, he still has a large house in Venezuela, in Maracay, Aragua state.
Miguel Ignacio Mendoza Donatti, known as Nacho, he became famous for his duet with Chino and songs like ‘I’m falling in love’, ‘Niña bonita’ and ‘You walk in my head’, among others.
(You may want to read: Susana Vásquez, the guitar behind Karol G)
His house has a name and is called Agua Santa, and at the entrance there is a giant N that alludes to its name. It has green areas, swimming pool, park with games for children and parking.
It is on two floors, with a balcony and a great view, as well as a large dining room.
(You may be interested: The Fiestas de San Pacho celebrate a decade as heritage)
Nacho is one of the most beloved jurors of ‘La Voz Senior’, where he has made friends with several of the contestants.
October 02, 2022, 02:18 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.