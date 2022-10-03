Medical students: socioeconomic level and education

Faculty of Medicine of the UCM.

The 52.8 percent of the students of the School of Medicine He has completed secondary education in a private center. This follows from the report that studies the profile of newly admitted students in the Complutense University of Madrid for the 2017-2018 academic year, in which sociodemographic, socioeconomic and academic factors are emphasized. This same study argues that the social origin of the students of the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry is the highestin front of the Social Work area.

In fact, according to the UCM 17-18 new admission report, 70 percent of mothers and 69 percent of fathers of medical students are graduatesas is the case with other Health Sciences careers such as odontology Y Pharmacy. Likewise, in these same Faculties, more than 65 percent of students have mothers with the highest educational level.

In general, according to the report, the area of ​​Sciences and Health Sciences has students from a higher socioeconomic background than the Faculties of Humanities and Social Sciences. The Medicine degree in all of Spain is regulated in 360 credits for the six years of training, so this study plan supposes a high cost compared to other careers.

As for the number of students who work, the differences are substantial by Faculties, since in Documentation about 13 percent of the students work and in Biology they do not reach 2 percent. According to the analysis, these differences may have to do with the greater demand for studies in Sciences and Health Sciencesas well as with the phigher socioeconomic profile of your student.

In the specific case of Medicinethe percentage of students who work does not exceed 5 percent, while in Nursing, Physiotherapy Y Chiropody goes up to 10.



Medicine student profile

In figures, 504 students entered the UCM Faculty of Medicine in the 2017-18 academic year, which corresponds to 4.4 of the total number of students enrolled, of which 89.5 percent were between 17 and 20 years. Of the total number of graduates, 75 percent were women and 25 percent men.

Regarding admission grades, the report indicates that the Faculties whose students have higher average access grades about 14 are odontology, Medicine, Math, Pharmacy Y physical. In contrast, students who enroll in a study plan corresponding to Social Work, Geology or Documentation tend to access with lower average admission grades than the rest.

On average, the students of the Faculties with studies in Sciences and Health Sciences have upper average access notes to those of the students of Social Sciences and Humanities.