Maserati stolen by teenagers crashes at 130 km/h

A 15-year-old Hispanic teenager was killed and two were seriously injured when he crashed into a car Stolen Maserati when they were traveling at almost 130 kilometers per hour and were being pursued by police in St. Petersburg, Florida’s west coast, authorities reported.

In a statement, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said highway patrol officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver “accelerated and reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour.”

According to the statement, 15-year-old Keondrick Lang, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle, went over the curb and hit a commercial sign, after which the Maserati flipped.

The other occupants of the car were Malachi Daniels, 16, and Mario Bonilla, also 15. The latter was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

According to the Pinellas Sheriff’s Office, deputies “immediately responded by rendering assistance to the suspects.”

Daniels and Lang were taken to a medical facility. The first with “life-threatening injuries” and Lang “with critical injuries,” authorities detailed.

The event occurred this Sunday and the Maserati vehicle had the doors unlocked and the key inside when the teenagers took it away.”

Once inside the Maserati, they headed east out of town “without their headlights on,” County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told a news conference.

The police entity showed images of the damaged vehicle where the car can be seen completely turned over and the impact airbags inflated.

According to the authorities, the investigation is still ongoing.