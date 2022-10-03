Liverpool: Luis Díaz and Jhon Jader Durán have the same scout, transfer rumor | Colombians Abroad

They joined the Colombian National Team that has just had a concentration in the United States, during the friendlies against Guatemala (4-1) and Mexico (3-2). Will they get back together in the near future?

The possibility has to do with a ‘scouter’, a scout of those who follow future promises and put them in contact with clubs looking for reinforcements in certain positions. There are them in every country in the world, some more influential than others.

And it would be precisely one of those advisers, who has already given great results with a Colombian, who could open a door for a compatriot no less than in Liverpool in England.

According to the journalist Pipe Sierra, Luis Díaz and Jhon Jader Durán have more in common than just the prestige of being on the radar of the national coach Néstor Lorenzo: the same scout who followed the peasant from Junior and Porto and put him on the radar of the recent finalist of the Champions League and champion of the Carabao Cup, is the one who follows the track of the 18-year-old boy from the Chicago Fire of the MLS who surprised by his daring and talent in the recent tour of the Colombian National Team.

Durán, 18 years old, 1.85m tall and born in Medellín, is currently worth 2 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, but according to the source the Chicago Fire is not willing to talk for less than 10 million, a number that It would not seem unreasonable to Klopp’s team.

In any case, Durán has also been mentioned for Eintracht Frankfurt, where he could also coincide with his compatriot Rafael Santos Borré. There is talk of PSV and Lille as other possible destinations, although without a doubt the option of Liverpool is the most motivating… and difficult, at the same time. For now, his job will be to continue to be at the top of the MLS, which will guarantee a place (and a showcase) in the Colombian National Team. The rest is patience.