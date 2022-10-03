Leon vs. Xolos (2-2). GOALSHalftime

Leon couldn’t do his homeworkdespite dominating the game from start to finish against Xolos, and in two oversights and some moments of relaxation, the Tijuana got the draw on the Nou Camp Stadium pitch in the final minutes of the match.

León did not make the predictions valid and although It was better throughout the grieving process, failed to get a comfortable lead in view of the border paintingwho took advantage of two of the three dangerous plays he had to get a point, which It was of little use to them in their aspirations to get into the Final Phase.

The tie went deep in the emerald squadas left them in position 10 of the general table, a situation that forces them to leave their house and visit Cruz Azul on the field of the Azteca Stadium in the Repechage zone.

Before Lucas Di Yorio scored with which the Fiera went ahead on the scoreboard, they had suffered the annulment of two goalsboth of them out of place. The first was a great goal by Stiven Barreiro that did not count due to an advanced position by Víctor Dávila and the second by Di Yorio, due to an offside by Yairo Moreno.

León continued to press until at minute 51Y after a serious mistake by Jonathan Orozcowho gave away a ball at the start, Di Yorio managed to put numbers on the board and overtake the emeralds.

It seemed that the match was comfortable for those led by Renato Paivanevertheless, Xolos had a saved brushstroke which Fabián Castillo began and ended on Titi Martínez, to put the tie 1-1 at minute 67.

Already about minute 90 Renato Ibarrawho had come on as a substitute in the second half, surprised everyone and turned it around to the marker putting the 2-1 on the board.

But it was not all. Leon kept insisting and when they were about to finish the five minutes of addition, José Alfonso Alvarado could make it 2-2 with a header on corner kick. The goal no longer served muchsince the locals needed the victory to be able to receive Chivas at home in the playoffs.

​