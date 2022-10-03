Entertainment

Karol G covers herself only with her reddish hair and blows up the net

Colombian singer Carol G The 32-year-old is still in the middle of his international tour called ‘Strip Love Tour’ in which he has shared the stage with great music figures. Last night Bichota used her Instagram stories to thank all these special participations before her more than 56 million fans.

In his last presentationCarol G. He sang with Grupo Firme, the Mexican regional group that is all the rage throughout the region. La Bichota shared photos with her colleagues on stage and clarified that they sang her favorite song together “que chimbaaa” the singer commented on the network.

