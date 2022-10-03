Karol G covers herself only with her reddish hair and blows up the net

Colombian singer Carol G The 32-year-old is still in the middle of his international tour called ‘Strip Love Tour’ in which he has shared the stage with great music figures. Last night Bichota used her Instagram stories to thank all these special participations before her more than 56 million fans.

In his last presentationCarol G. He sang with Grupo Firme, the Mexican regional group that is all the rage throughout the region. La Bichota shared photos with her colleagues on stage and clarified that they sang her favorite song together “que chimbaaa” the singer commented on the network.

But in parallel Carol G He surprised his fans on the little camera’s social network by publishing a daring photo album in which he only uploads his body with his reddish hair, which is the trademark of this new stage of his life. “Ay! que rico”, wrote the singer on instagram.

Karol G. Source: instagram @karolg

Carol G poses in front of the camera with a shocking and sensual look while wearing a delicate make up, and all the tattoos that she has throughout her body. She only wore fishnet stockings and covered her body with her hair as she took close-ups.

Karol G. Source: instagram @karolg

Carol G blew up her fans who showered thousands of likes and commented on the photos immediately and praised her talent and beauty. They also viralized it on the network in different fan accounts. “Mommy” ; “Precious” ; “Oh my god” and “The real little mermaid” were some of the reactions.