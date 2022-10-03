José Altuve GAVE 2 and reached 65 against Tampa – SwingComplete

By Gian Franco Gil

Infielder for the Houston Astros, Jose Altuveachieved a couple of hits this Sunday, in his team’s 3×1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, achieving victory number 104 this season in the Major Leagues.

After four official visits to the batting rectangle, the West Indian scored an indisputable bunt in the first inning and in the fifth inning he hit his 37th biangular in the current contest. Precisely, with his first hit he scored the first entry for the Astros, driven by his teammate Jeremy Peña’s 21st home run.

It may interest you: LAST MINUTE: Prominent Cuban ex-pitcher left Cuba for the United States

Altuve found in his first turn at bat the starter of the Florida squad, Corey Kluber, whom he surprised with his decision. Isacc Paredes, the defender of the third pad, could not prevent the Venezuelan from entering circulation early in the challenge, meaning a real threat to his rivals on duty.

Meanwhile, his two-pad hit, against the same pitcher, placed him with 65 extra-base hits, placing him six away from equaling his best mark in a year, achieved in 2016, when he hit 42 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs.

His performance on Sunday raised his offensive average to .297, product of 155 hits in 522 times at bat. In this result, the month of September had a positive influence, since he shot 30 hits in 89 opportunities, for an excellent average of .337, the highest of the current year.