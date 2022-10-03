In his last days Andrés García thanks the one who never abandoned him

Andres Garcia

October 03, 2022 10:01 a.m.

The actor Andrés García is one of the most beloved and controversial actors on Mexican television, film and theater. His life seems like something out of a movie because he has more adventures than his mythical character Chanoc; the same one that catapulted him to fame back in the 70’s.

And it is that the 81-year-old actor has faced sharks, was saved from a helicopter accident, beat cancer and was also crowned a Latin lover with more than 1,600 women who passed through his bed.

But his whole life has also been a compendium of excesses in every sense; from alcohol to sex, because it must be remembered that the actor, after beating cancer in 1993, suffered from impotence, so he resorted to a penile prosthesis, the same one he did until the opening party as he knows how to do them, lots of liquor and women.

The prosthesis melted

And it is that the use that the actor gave it was so much, that the prosthesis that supposedly would last 14 years did not arrive even half of the promised time, for which he has had to replace it twice; but he assured that she has not failed him and is his constant companion, who has not abandoned him even in the most difficult moments. So she is the only bed partner that has lasted. But he also made a special mention of his wife, Margarita, who is in charge of taking care of him now that he is in poorer health.