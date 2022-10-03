House of the Dragon Chapter 7: Aemond Claims Vaghar, Laenor’s Supposed Death, and More | HBO Max Series | FAME

Episode 7 of “House of the Dragon” premiered recently and continues with the events of last Sunday. After Laena Velaryon’s death Y Harwin Strongthe protagonists meet once more and the conflict for the Iron Throne intensifies.

Since there was a jump of a few weeks for this edition, we couldn’t see the precise moment in which Rhaenyra Targaryens learns of Harwin’s death. However, the sadness that both she and her children felt for the loss of her was evident.

in episode 6Harwin Strong’s kinship with the young Velaryons was apparent to the audience, though none of the characters dared to confirm it explicitly.

On this occasion, the princess herself confessed to one of the characters who found happiness with the late Lord Commander of the City Watch and that he was the real father of her childrenfor he failed to conceive them with Laenor Velaryon.

This was not the only thing that happened in the episode titled “Driftmark”, which premiered this Sunday, October 2 on the HBO Max platform. Next, we tell you the key moments.

WHAT HAPPENED IN EPISODE 7 OF “HOUSE OF THE DRAGON”?

5. Laena Velaryon’s funeral

The Targaryen and Velaryon families reunite after Laena’s death in Essos. Daemon brought back the remains of the daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen, so that may be veiled in Driftmark.

The frames and the dialogues of the characters give us a lot of information about the days or weeks that have passed since the previous episode. Otto Hightower returned as Hand of the Kingbecause he wears the badge and Aegon is engaged to his sister Helaena Targaryenalthough he prefers the company of maids.

Otto Hightower returns as Hand of the King in episode 7 of “House of the Dragon” (Photo: HBO)

Viserys wants to leave the past and the conflicts behind, so offers Daemon to return to court in King’s Landing, but he refuses. Also, in a mental lapse, the king names Alicent after his late wife, Aemma Arryn.

4. Rhaenyra and her children cannot watch over Harwin Strong

Something that can also be seen inside the funeral of Laena Velaryon, is that Rhaenira’s children are equally sad after the death of Harwin Strong. Although the princess does not dare to confirm that she is the real parent of her, still he was a father figure for many years.

Despite the sadness you may be feeling, they don’t have allow it to show it in public, as this would increase the rumors of their blood relationship. This is confirmed in a conversation that Rhaenyra has with Daemon, where they both talk about the couples they lost and then decide comfort each other.

Rhaenyra Targaryen with her eldest children, Jacaerys and Lucerys Velaryon at Laena’s funeral. Episode 7 of “House of the Dragon” (Photo: HBO)

3. Aemond Claims Vhagar

From the previous episode, Aemond Targaryen’s interest in claiming his own dragon and the frustration he felt at not being able to do so was shown. After Laena died, the oldest and largest dragon was left without a rider..

Alicent Hightower’s son took the opportunity while everyone was sleeping and managed to mount vhargar. Baela and Rhaena realized the situation, so they ran to tell their Velaryon cousins.

Returning to Hightide, the castle of the Velaryons, Rhaena berates Aemond for taking her mother’s dragon., which must have passed to her. After he called them “Lord Strong” and “bastards”, he starts a confrontation between the two and the young man does not hesitate to hit his relatives. As he was about to attack Jacaerys with a rock, Lucerys took her brother’s razor and cut out his eye..

After losing an eye in episode 7 of “House of the Dragon”, Aemond tells his mother: “It was a fair trade, I lost an eye, but I gained a dragon” (Photo: HBO)

Alicent is furious about the attack on her son and demand that they take the eye of Lucerys, which leaves the entire court speechless. Above all because orders Sir Criston Cole to do sobut he must deny him before the inquisitive gaze of the Lord Commander of the Royal Guard.

Therefore, the queen takes Viserys’s dagger, attacks Rhaenyra and comes to slightly cut his arm, which causes him to bleed in front of everyone. Although she later shows remorse for her actions, Otto Hightower is pleased on that side and for having added Vhagar to their ranks.

Alicent Hightower attacks Rhaenyra Targaryen in episode 7 of “House of the Dragon” (Photo: HBO)

2. Rhaenyra has Laenor killed

Throughout the conflict between the young Velaryon and Aemond Targaryen, Laenor was conspicuous by her absence. So when he came back and found his family bloodied, hee promised Rhaenyra that from now on, he would focus on them.

However, Rhaenyra knew that the clashes with the Greens would only escalate, so she he needed a strong ally by his side: Daemon. He proposes to his uncle to marry to confront Alicent Hightower and bolster his own claim to the throne.

Daemon reminds Rhaenyra that they won’t be able to do it unless Laenor dies, and she replies “I know”. They proceed in what appears to be a ruse to murder her husbandwho had become useless to her. Daemon hires Qarl Correy to kill Laenor and starts a strong confrontation between the two.

By the time the guards arrive, like Corlys and Rhaenys, they find only their son’s body on fire.

When everyone thought this would be the beginning of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s tyrannical rule, it is revealed that Laenor was not actually dead and they had only faked her murderwhich makes more sense given the friendly relationship they both had.

Thus, Laenor is free to live her life with her lover and Rhaenyra could marry Daemon to create a stronger alliance.

At the end of episode 7 of “House of the Dragon”, it is revealed that Laenor Velaryon is alive (Photo: HBO)

1. Rhaenyra and Daemon get married

Although it is not shown precisely how much time elapses, Shortly after Laenor’s supposed death, Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen seal their alliance.to in a traditional Valyrian marriage ceremony, where the covenant is in blood.

As witnesses, there are the children of each: Jacaerys, Lucerys, and baby Joffrey, as well as Baela and Rhaena.

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen get married in episode 7 of “House of the Dragon” (Photo: HBO)

