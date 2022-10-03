He made life impossible for Victoria Ruffo and now he has everything ready for his funeral

Victoria Ruffo

October 03, 2022 07:00 a.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

However, there was a time when she suffered too much since there was a woman who always mistreated her, wanted to prevent her from being with her great love and always preferred her other daughter.

And karma made her pay

Ruffo and Bracho in ‘Capricho’

This is the actress Diana Bracho, who was the villain of the telenovela ‘Capricho’, where despite being the mother of Ruffo’s character, she did the worst for him. In fiction she ended up getting what she deserved for her evil deeds but in real life she also paid.

Bracho is recognized as one of the iconic villains of Mexican entertainment, but life seems to have claimed her. A few years ago she was strongly criticized after having confessed that at a wake she ended up “flirtatious” and recently it was revealed that she had already signed her advance directive letter and even that she already has everything planned for her funeral, simply For caution.