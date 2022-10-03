Gonzalo Higuaín retires from soccer; “The day has come to say goodbye, I am privileged”

2022-10-03

The Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín, striker for Inter Miami, announced on Monday his retirement from football at the age of 34 after developing a brilliant career in clubs such as River Plate, Real Madrid and Juventus and in the albiceleste team.

“The day has come to say goodbye to football. A profession that gave me so much, in which I feel privileged to have lived it, with its good and not so good moments”, said an emotional Higuaín during a press conference in Miami.

Pipita’ Higuaín pointed out that “it is time to say enough, it is time to enjoy my family”, after a career that included other top international clubs such as Chelsea, Milan, Napoli.