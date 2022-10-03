Gonzalo Higuaín retires from soccer; “The day has come to say goodbye, I am privileged”
The Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín, striker for Inter Miami, announced on Monday his retirement from football at the age of 34 after developing a brilliant career in clubs such as River Plate, Real Madrid and Juventus and in the albiceleste team.
“The day has come to say goodbye to football. A profession that gave me so much, in which I feel privileged to have lived it, with its good and not so good moments”, said an emotional Higuaín during a press conference in Miami.
Pipita’ Higuaín pointed out that “it is time to say enough, it is time to enjoy my family”, after a career that included other top international clubs such as Chelsea, Milan, Napoli.
“The decision to leave professional football was made three or four months ago, I communicated it to the club. We reached an agreement, it was not overnight. I had been working on it for years”, revealed the attacker, who has scored 31 goals for the Argentine national team and more than 300 in total.
‘Pipita’ made his debut at the age of 17 at River in Argentina and then went to Real Madrid where he scored 107 goals between 2006 and 2013, in addition to playing three World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2018).
The center forward was criticized and harshly attacked on social networks for failing in key matches for the Argentine team.
“Five seconds behind a computer ruin people,” he said when asked about the questions about his participation in the albiceleste.