Global Observatory – World crisis and national budget

When preparing the macroeconomic context for the formulation of the 2023 General State Budget Bill, it is recognized that the growth of the world economy will be lower than initially forecast, going from 4.4 percent to just 3.2 percent.

Furthermore, according to the project, for most countries, the estimates made in January 2022 on economic growth show negative differences when compared to what was achieved in the second half of this year.

For 2023, the projections for the growth of the world economy are worse. It will be only 2.9 percent; and as far as the most advanced nations on the planet are concerned, it is considered that it will only be 1.4 percent.

In short, what these numbers indicate is that the world economy is in a serious crisis.

The origin of this crisis is located in the application of an expansive monetary and fiscal policy, as a consequence of the severe contraction experienced by the world economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the spread of the pandemic virus, countries were forced to adopt lockdown measures, bringing the global economy to a standstill.

The crash experienced was the largest in a century. The decrease in the capacity to generate wealth was abysmal. Unemployment skyrocketed and a feeling of frustration, helplessness and uncertainty spread everywhere.

Faced with this tragic and gloomy situation, there was only one way: to expand public spending through the execution of a monetary issue policy by the central banks.

That’s how it was done. That is how the Federal Reserve of the United States, the European Central Bank, the central banks of Latin America proceeded; and of course, also the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic.

unexpected consequences

What central banks around the world did, issuing money that would provide oxygen to dying economies, was entirely correct.

The weakness, however, seems to lie in not having adequately calculated the magnitude or dimension of the resources that could be assimilated by the markets.

In the background, there was an overheating of the economy. This is so, especially, if one takes into consideration that the United States, from the financial crisis of 2008, until the pandemic began in 2020, for 12 consecutive years, continued with its policy of monetary expansion.

So that enormous amount of money, destined to finance social policies and stimulate the reactivation of economic growth, ended up becoming the fundamental cause of the inflation that has been unleashed in our times, the highest in the last 40 years.

To this cause, other factors have been added that also explain the current rise in prices, such as the disruption of global production and distribution chains, the increase in sea freight and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

However, faced with inflation, the central banks, in principle, starting with the US Federal Reserve, did not react in time. They believed that it was something transitory, that it would soon vanish.

But it hasn’t happened that way. The current inflation has proven to be particularly persistent, defying the world’s monetary authorities.

In the Dominican Republic, when the rise in prices of basic necessities was unleashed, the government mistakenly believed that it could be solved by signing agreements with the merchant sector.

The Central Bank, for its part, has had to admit in its official documents that it was wrong in determining its duration, since having projected an inflation target of 4.5 percent for 2022, it practically doubled, being more than 8 percent.

dark solutions

As a way to reduce consumer prices, since the end of last year and the course of 2022, 90 central banks around the world have been periodically increasing the reference rates of monetary policies, as well as reducing the liquidity of the financial system. .

In spite of this, the prices of merchandise do not fall as expected, which forces the monetary authorities to continue increasing interest rates.

The head of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, in a recent meeting with his colleagues in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, stated that he will continue to raise interest rates until inflation is under control, regardless of the social unrest that can produce.

Faced with those words, the markets have panicked. They operate in an anarchic and volatile manner, as they feel the imminent risk of a hard landing of the economy, in the form of a recession.

This is evidenced by the negative economic growth that the US economy has experienced during the three quarters of this year, which has not occurred since the great recession of 2008-2009.

Last September the stock value index of the top 500 US companies fell by 10 percent. Similarly, during the year, the stock market, which includes Dow Jones Industrial Average, SP 500 and Nasdaq-listed high-tech companies, tumbled 25 percent.

Global GDP, originally projected at 4.5 percent, will only grow 3 percent this year. China, which was growing above an annual average of 12 percent, will now only achieve 2.8 percent. Europe, due to the energy crisis, will fall into recession. Latin America will follow the same path of decline.

In short, in the midst of all this world panorama, gloomy and gloomy, the battle to lower inflation and avoid recession is far from over.

It is in this context that the 2023 General State Budget Bill is being prepared in the Dominican Republic, in which, unfortunately, a bias of a re-election nature is already observed.

The provinces with the largest number of voters have their budget items increased to, in some cases, double them with respect to the previous year.

On the other hand, those with the lowest number of voters are even reduced, as are the cases of San José de Ocoa, Bahoruco, Pedernales, El Seibo and Hato Mayor.

For those destitute of fortune, however, there is hope. The budget includes the construction of a community center in Bonao for two million pesos and a fishing dock in Samaná for the same value.

Hopefully it’s not another promise to be broken. That the government is efficient and can execute it.