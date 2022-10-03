From friends to rivals, she did the worst to Aracely Arámbula and now no one remembers her

Aracely Arambula

October 03, 2022 10:49 a.m.

Aracely Arámbula is one of the most beautiful actresses on Mexican television, currently playing the iconic role of Victoria Ruffo in La madrastra. She also she is also one of the artists who has tried to keep her life as private as possible since she got involved with Luis Miguel.

The actress suffered with a friendship, it turns out that Manola Diez and Chule were friends for 22 years, they even worked together in several productions, they seemed like sisters because of how well they got along, they are even comadres, because Arámbula is the godmother of one of her children .

But everything collapsed when Manola Diez in June 2017 said that Aracely was: “a predatory wolf in sheep’s clothing” she even pointed out that the actress of “Hug me very tight” had threatened her with death, which caused the friendship to end, well Through twitter he put: “To the press and to everyone who finds out that Mrs. Aracely Arámbula threatened to kill me and Max and I hold her responsible if something happens to me!”, she wrote.

Aracely Arámbula preferred to remain silent

The chule for her part said that this had become bigger than it was, so she preferred not to talk about it, and in the end it would seem that it was real, because after 5 years of this event the also actress Manola, assured that everything is forgotten and it was a mistake. But this did not fix the friendship that was permanently destroyed.